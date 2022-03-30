‘Your Poor Handling Of Insecurity Pushing Nigeria To The Brink,' Pyrates Confraternity Tells Buhari

Days after the Abuja- Kaduna train bombing, the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has said the feeble handling of insecurity across the country is pushing Nigeria to the brink.

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje condemned last Saturday’s breach of security at the Kaduna airport and Monday’s bombing of the Abuja- Kaduna train.





In a statement on Wednesday, Owoaje blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the festering insecurity, noting that Nigerians do not deserve what they are being subjected to by the current administration.

Citing the statistics of killings and kidnappings provided by Dataphyte, a media research and data analytics company, put at 915 and 571 respectively for the month of January 2022, he said Nigeria is already becoming a failed country.

“The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) is very disturbed by the steadily deteriorating security situation in the country. It is inexcusable that despite previous experiences in which the nation’s security system had been compromised, criminal elements could still find the avenue to inflict unimaginable injury on the psyche of Nigerians with their murderous activities. One is forced to ask what lessons our security operatives had drawn from earlier gaffes which had cost the nation precious human lives and property,” he said.

Owoaje noted that the Buhari administration should stop deluding itself with “exaggerated statistics of impressive performance”.

He, therefore, called on “patriotic Nigerians to lend their voices with ours to call on President Buhari to come down from his high horse, roll up his sleeves and save Nigeria from collapsing due to insecurity.”

He reiterated previous recommendations for the military and security operatives to invest heavily in technology-driven intelligence and equally harped on the “need by all stakeholders to develop a comprehensive security system of our railways to eliminate threats to the railway transport mode”.

The statement further reads: “No effort should be spared to fast-track the processes on the integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution to enhance the security on the railway.

“We also restate our position that President Buhari rethinks his reservations about State Police, rally all relevant organs and levels of government to put machinery in motion to urgently explore ways for the actualisation of well-equipped state police that will be more familiar with the terrain. Our military is clearly overstretched doing the work a robust and well-staffed police system can handle, and such can no longer be sustained.

“There are so many ungoverned territories especially forests in northern Nigeria that need attention. Now is the time to establish the Forest Guards to look after these Forest Reserves and prevent them from being sanctuaries for criminals.

“More so the capacity and capabilities of Park Rangers should be upgraded to enable them to perform optimally and serve as the first line of defence against the rampaging terrorists. The President should act fast and prevent terrorists from defeating his government and overrunning the country; Nigerians are tired of the bloodletting.”