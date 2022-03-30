2023 Presidency: Okupe Withdraws From Race, Says It's The Turn Of Igbo People, Backs Peter Obi

Okupe said he would support the candidacy of former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, who recently declared his intention to run for the office.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 30, 2022

Doyin Okupe, a former presidential spokesman during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, has announced his withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race.
 
  Doyin Okupe
Okupe, who was an aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated this at a press conference at the NUJ Secretariat in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Wednesday.
According to him, the presidency should be zoned to the South-East in the spirit of fairness, hence his support for Obi, whom he said would be a round peg in a round hole.
 
He also took a swipe at his party, saying it was “trying to hoodwink those of us aspirants from the South to commit ourselves to obtain the requisite forms before coming up with the original position that ‘every zone can contest the presidency.”
He described it as “politically fraudulent, unjust and inequitable.”
 
He said, “I turned 70 years a few days ago, and I have made a covenant with my maker that for the rest of my life, I shall uphold this spirit and principles of our forebears as manifestly displayed and represented in our collective socio-political heritage – The Afenifere.
 
“Two weeks ago, Pa Ayo Adebanjo called me for the first time into his bedroom and admonished me that no matter what circumstances we Yorubas find ourselves in the ever gyrating political circus of Nigeria, I must uphold the truth and follow the path of equity and justice.
 
“In aligning myself with the wish of our elders and in the interest of equity and justice, I publicly admit that the 2023 political race must be conceded to the South-East; that is, the Igbos.
 
“I, therefore, here and now proclaim that I am, as I have said publicly several times, withdrawing from the presidential race and I am declaring my support for the best aspirant not only in Igboland but in Nigeria as a whole.
 
“I and my supporters within and outside the PDP are teaming up with His Excellency, Peter Obi.
 
“At the same time, I want to enjoin all other aspirants from the South; Chief Dele Momodu, Senator Anyim, and His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike to come with me and let us team up with Peter Obi. So, we can give the South the best possible chance.
 
“For the avoidance of doubt, I am not fanning the embers of division, rather I am by this action lightening the torch of unity by establishing political stability on the pillars of truth and justice upon which the Bible tells us that even the throne of the Almighty God is founded.”

