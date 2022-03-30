29-year-old Female Lawyer Killed By Terrorists In Abuja-Kaduna Train Bombing

During the attack, many passengers were feared kidnapped, others shot dead and unascertained number of the passengers also sustained various degrees of injury.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 30, 2022

A 29-year-old lawyer identified as Farida Sule Mohammed was killed during the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday.

The deceased was the daughter of the National Organising Secretary of the Peoples Redemption Party, Mallam Sule Mohammed.

SaharaReporters had reported how terrorists bombed the Abuja-Kaduna train en route Rigasa destination with hundreds of passengers on-board.

During the attack, many passengers were feared kidnapped, others shot dead and unascertained number of the passengers also sustained various degrees of injury.

Confirming Farida’s death, Babatunde Alli, PRP National Secretary said, “We have tragically and unfortunately lost Farida Sule Mohammed, a 29 years old (almost 30 actually) daughter of our amiable National Organising Secretary, Mallam Sule Mohammed, in the banditry attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train yesterday.

“Our Chairman, Mallam Falalu Bello OFR, and the father of this slain heroine are currently at the hospital to collect the corpse. This indeed is a sober moment for the entire PRP family.

“While asking the Almighty Allah to grant her soul eternal rest, and to bring an end to evil in our nation, let us please remember this great family in our prayers.”

A friend, Zahida Barau on Twitter described the late Farida as a good person with a good heart.

“Innalillahi wa inna alaihi rajiun. We lost Farida yesterday in the kaduna _Abuja train attack. I believe she's in a better place now. She was a very good person with a good heart.

“Halinki nagari ya biki Farida. Allah ka isar mana. The blood of the innocent will never go in vain. Please pray for my friend,” she wrote.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Terrorists Continue Assaults On Kaduna Communities, Kill 25 More Persons, Abduct Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Desert Homes In Plateau Community As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Five Persons, Destroy Farmlands
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity FULL LIST: Names, Phone Numbers Of Over 300 Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Train Attacked By Terrorists
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Over 20 Women, Children, Others Drown In River While Fleeing Bandit Attack In Niger Communities
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists Said ‘Kill Them All’ In Hausa, And Were Happy To See Our Food, Snacks – Survivor
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Invade Abuja Community, Conduct House-To-House Raid
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Video Shows Alleged Ukrainian Soldiers Shooting Unarmed Russian Prisoners Of War, Ukraine Vows To Investigate
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Continue Assaults On Kaduna Communities, Kill 25 More Persons, Abduct Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Desert Homes In Plateau Community As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Five Persons, Destroy Farmlands
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity FULL LIST: Names, Phone Numbers Of Over 300 Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Train Attacked By Terrorists
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News EXCLUSIVE: Young Man Dies In Osun Barracks After Being Tortured By Nigerian Soldiers, Forced To Eat Own Vomit
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Senate Directs TV Service Providers To Adopt Pay-Per-View Module
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Karma, Nemesis And Retribution In President Buhari’s Nigeria By Achike Chude
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Governor Buni Hands Over Ruling Party, APC Leadership To 75-year-old Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Over 20 Women, Children, Others Drown In River While Fleeing Bandit Attack In Niger Communities
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
News Kaduna Train Bombing: Nigerian Governors Apologise To Victims, Say Frequent Attacks Question Their Competence
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists Said ‘Kill Them All’ In Hausa, And Were Happy To See Our Food, Snacks – Survivor
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Police Nigerian Police Arrested Our Son, Stole His Fridge, Television Set, Other Property — Family Kicks
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad