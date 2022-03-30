29-year-old Female Lawyer Killed By Terrorists In Abuja-Kaduna Train Bombing

A 29-year-old lawyer identified as Farida Sule Mohammed was killed during the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday.

The deceased was the daughter of the National Organising Secretary of the Peoples Redemption Party, Mallam Sule Mohammed.

SaharaReporters had reported how terrorists bombed the Abuja-Kaduna train en route Rigasa destination with hundreds of passengers on-board.

During the attack, many passengers were feared kidnapped, others shot dead and unascertained number of the passengers also sustained various degrees of injury.

Confirming Farida’s death, Babatunde Alli, PRP National Secretary said, “We have tragically and unfortunately lost Farida Sule Mohammed, a 29 years old (almost 30 actually) daughter of our amiable National Organising Secretary, Mallam Sule Mohammed, in the banditry attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train yesterday.

“Our Chairman, Mallam Falalu Bello OFR, and the father of this slain heroine are currently at the hospital to collect the corpse. This indeed is a sober moment for the entire PRP family.

“While asking the Almighty Allah to grant her soul eternal rest, and to bring an end to evil in our nation, let us please remember this great family in our prayers.”

A friend, Zahida Barau on Twitter described the late Farida as a good person with a good heart.

“Innalillahi wa inna alaihi rajiun. We lost Farida yesterday in the kaduna _Abuja train attack. I believe she's in a better place now. She was a very good person with a good heart.

“Halinki nagari ya biki Farida. Allah ka isar mana. The blood of the innocent will never go in vain. Please pray for my friend,” she wrote.