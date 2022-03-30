Buhari Government Should Apologise, Compensate Passengers On Board Abuja-Kaduna Train Attacked By Terrorists – Falana-led Group, ASCAB

The group in a statement by its leader, Femi Falana, a human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria accused the government of failing in its primary responsibility to protect lives.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 30, 2022

The Alliance on Surviving Covid-19 and Beyond (ASCAB) has asked the Nigerian government to compensate passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train attacked on Monday by bandits.
 
SaharaReporters had reported how terrorists bombed the Abuja-Kaduna train en route to Rigasa destination with hundreds of passengers on board.
 
During the attack, some of the passengers were kidnapped, while eight persons have been confirmed dead.
Many also sustained various degrees of injury.
 
Responding to the claim by Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi that he had warned his colleagues about possible attacks on the rail line, ASCAB urged the government to apologise to Nigerians and pay aggravated compensation to survivors and family members of those killed during the attack.
 
The group also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Inspector-General of Police to investigate and prosecute all officers who engaged in the wanton criminal negligence that led to the incident.
 
The statement read, “Our attention has also been drawn to the claim of Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transport to the effect that the terrorist attack on the train in Kaduna would have been prevented if the Federal Government had acquired and installed security sensors.
 
“The Minister said that ‘if those items were here, drones alone will tell you that there are people around the rail tracks because there are drones, there are equipment that picks sensors if you touch the track. But unfortunately, the process has not been able to get us that approval for us to import those items.’”
 
“However, the Minister did not explain why the trains were not grounded until the security gadgets were acquired and installed. Thus, it is clear from the admission of the Minister of Transport that the Federal Government knew that the tragedy was waiting to happen.
 
“Having accepted full responsibility for the terrorist attacks, the Federal Government should apologise to the nation and pay aggravated compensation to the survivors and family members of the deceased while efforts are intensified to secure the release of abducted passengers.
 
“No doubt, the deliberate refusal to prosecute arrested sponsors of terrorism and terror suspects has continued to exacerbate terrorism in the country.  However, as we join the people of Nigeria in condemning the dastardly attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train leading to the barbaric murder of several persons, we are compelled to call on President (Muhammadu) Buhari to direct the Inspector-General of Police to prosecute all indicted terror suspects.
 
“Furthermore, we urge the President to direct the Inspector-General of Police to investigate and prosecute the officials who engaged in the wanton criminal negligence that led to the terrorist attacks.”

