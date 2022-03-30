EXCLUSIVE: Real Reason Former Lagos Governor, Tinubu Cancelled 70th Birthday Colloquium In Lagos

Top sources familiar with the drama revealed that Tinubu used the Abuja-Kaduna train bombing only as a smokescreen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 30, 2022

Former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, was shocked on Tuesday to realise that President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and a host of other dignitaries snubbed his 70th birthday colloquium, SaharaReporters has learnt.

SaharaReporters further gathered that Tinubu was therefore forced to call off the event which was only attended by two South-West governors and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje while other expected dignitaries shunned the colloquium, which came only days after the much controversial APC national convention in Abuja.

Top sources familiar with the drama revealed that Tinubu used the Abuja-Kaduna train bombing only as a smokescreen to save face when he realised that the dignitaries had shunned the event and it would not get the momentum he so desired.

At the Eko Hotels in Lagos, the venue of the 13th Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium with the theme, “Pivoting Nigeria Into The New Order,” Tinubu, while trying to hide his displeasure had said, “Today is supposed to be a very joyful 70th birthday of mine living on earth. I give thanks to God Almighty for being able to survive to this age. I have just been informed of a very sad incident in our country, very sad indeed, that over 60 people and many more were killed and bombed on a train between Kaduna and Abuja just last night. That is a very serious incident about the security of lives in this country and it calls for a very serious sober reflection.

“For me to be here celebrating, dancing and enjoying myself doesn’t show enough concern for a statesman and a senior citizen of this country. This event should not be held. I have consulted with the people you see around me here and they’ve agreed with me and being a very highly committed democrat, I have given myself to their suggestion that they agree that this event be cancelled.”

However, sources told SaharaReporters that Tinubu did not need to get to the venue of the event to make the announcement if he truly cared about the victims of the train bombing, which occurred on Monday evening, the previous night. 

“Contrary to his claims, the real reason was poor attendance; Buhari boycotted; the Senate President boycotted; only three governors showed up; Ganduje, Oyetola Gboyega of Osun and Lagos Governor, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu.

“Even the new chairman of APC (Abdullahi Adamu) was absent. The Kaduna incident happened the night before. It was all false that he cared about the train victims,” one of the top sources explained.

SaharaReporters also learnt that by shunning the event, the President and other chieftains of the APC were sending Tinubu a subtle but important message – you don't have our support for 2023 presidency. 

“They used their absence to send a final message to Tinubu that he won’t be their candidate. Tinubu had arrived in the hall and was ushered in by his supporters and even Governor Sanwo-Olu was ready to read his speech when the event was cancelled under the pretext that '60 persons' were killed in the Kaduna train bombing.

“He (Tinubu) only used that to save face; the truth is that he was embarrassed by the level of attendance despite assurances that heavyweights would attend. 

"Even the Vice President (Prof Yemi Osinbajo) didn’t attend, though he was in Abeokuta the previous day,” another top source said.

Tinubu has been going round the country and meeting with traditional rulers and other leaders to seek support for his 2023 presidential bid which he called a “life-long ambition”. 

He met with Buhari in January 2022 to formally declare his intention to run, saying he intends to step into his shoes, and not on his toes. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Governor Buni Hands Over Ruling Party, APC Leadership To 75-year-old Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics It’s Time To Change Bad Leaders, All Christians Should Vote In 2023 – CAN President, Ayokunle
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Former Kano Governor, Kwankwaso Dumps Peoples Democratic Party
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Delta Rerun Elections Must Be Shifted - Asari Dokubo
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Politics FEC Meeting Fails To Hold Following Buhari’s Absence
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Politics Despite Corruption Allegations, I Will Be PDP's Chairman – Dokpesi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Video Shows Alleged Ukrainian Soldiers Shooting Unarmed Russian Prisoners Of War, Ukraine Vows To Investigate
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Continue Assaults On Kaduna Communities, Kill 25 More Persons, Abduct Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Desert Homes In Plateau Community As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Five Persons, Destroy Farmlands
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity FULL LIST: Names, Phone Numbers Of Over 300 Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Train Attacked By Terrorists
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Senate Directs TV Service Providers To Adopt Pay-Per-View Module
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Karma, Nemesis And Retribution In President Buhari’s Nigeria By Achike Chude
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Governor Buni Hands Over Ruling Party, APC Leadership To 75-year-old Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Over 20 Women, Children, Others Drown In River While Fleeing Bandit Attack In Niger Communities
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
News Kaduna Train Bombing: Nigerian Governors Apologise To Victims, Say Frequent Attacks Question Their Competence
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists Said ‘Kill Them All’ In Hausa, And Were Happy To See Our Food, Snacks – Survivor
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
News EXCLUSIVE: Young Man Dies In Osun Barracks After Being Tortured By Nigerian Soldiers, Forced To Eat Own Vomit
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity 29-year-old Female Lawyer Killed By Terrorists In Abuja-Kaduna Train Bombing
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad