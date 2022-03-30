It’s Time To Change Bad Leaders, All Christians Should Vote In 2023 – CAN President, Ayokunle

You are saying you don’t want bad leadership, especially in Nigeria, we are looking for diligent people who can direct and rule Nigeria the way the masses will appreciate better.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 30, 2022

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Samson Ayokunle, on Tuesday urged Nigerians, especially from the South to produce a Christian candidate to take over the mantle of leadership in 2023.

Ayokunle said this at the 53rd ministerial anniversary and dedication of a church auditorium of the Christ Revival Church, Molete in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He said, “Let me urge all Christians in this auditorium and tell other Nigerians; you are crying about bad leadership in Nigeria. It’s another time for you to change the bad leaders by your votes.

“You are saying you don’t want bad leadership, especially in Nigeria, we are looking for diligent people who can direct and rule Nigeria the way the masses will appreciate better.

“This is another opportunity for us by your votes. Anybody who has not collected his Permanent Voters’ Card, PVC, should go and do so. If you have any problem obtaining yours, let us know.

“You can’t sit at home and want to enjoy good governance without voting for the right person. Your destiny of voting for the right leaders lies in your hands. Collect your voters’ card at the right time.”

He added, “Evil people will no more rule us again in Nigeria. Don’t vote because someone is a moneybag or he’s influential, vote for someone you can vouch for and who has the fear of God in his life.

“Those who came from the north have ruled us for eight years and they are Muslims. Now, it’s the time for Christians to take over for another eight years; because that was how God allowed it to be. He created us equally in Nigeria.

“We are over 200 million in Nigeria; Christians are 100 million, while Muslims are 100 million. You cannot tell me after eight years of rulership from a northern Muslim, you cannot get a competent Christian from the South out of 100 million Christians to take over for another eight years.

“That is the wisdom that will make this nation survive when all the ethnic and religious groups are given fair play in the scheme of things, and Christian voters also should be able to vote wisely this time around.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Governor Buni Hands Over Ruling Party, APC Leadership To 75-year-old Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: Real Reason Former Lagos Governor, Tinubu Cancelled 70th Birthday Colloquium In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Former Kano Governor, Kwankwaso Dumps Peoples Democratic Party
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Gideon Okar And 2011 Elections
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Politics President Buhari Signs Anti-Corruption Agreements Between Nigeria And Other Countries
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Legal Keyamo Shoots Down INEC Official's 'Electronic Results' Video As Pure 'Entertainment'
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Video Shows Alleged Ukrainian Soldiers Shooting Unarmed Russian Prisoners Of War, Ukraine Vows To Investigate
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Continue Assaults On Kaduna Communities, Kill 25 More Persons, Abduct Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Desert Homes In Plateau Community As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Five Persons, Destroy Farmlands
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity FULL LIST: Names, Phone Numbers Of Over 300 Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Train Attacked By Terrorists
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News EXCLUSIVE: Young Man Dies In Osun Barracks After Being Tortured By Nigerian Soldiers, Forced To Eat Own Vomit
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Senate Directs TV Service Providers To Adopt Pay-Per-View Module
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Karma, Nemesis And Retribution In President Buhari’s Nigeria By Achike Chude
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Governor Buni Hands Over Ruling Party, APC Leadership To 75-year-old Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Over 20 Women, Children, Others Drown In River While Fleeing Bandit Attack In Niger Communities
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
News Kaduna Train Bombing: Nigerian Governors Apologise To Victims, Say Frequent Attacks Question Their Competence
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists Said ‘Kill Them All’ In Hausa, And Were Happy To See Our Food, Snacks – Survivor
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Insecurity 29-year-old Female Lawyer Killed By Terrorists In Abuja-Kaduna Train Bombing
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad