Kaduna Train Attack: My Spirit Is Wounded, But Nigeria’s Security Agencies Must Act – Gbajabiamila

Eight persons have been confirmed dead and 26 injured in the attack. The number of people kidnapped by terrorists has not been ascertained yet.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 30, 2022

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has commiserated with the families of those killed, wounded or kidnapped in Monday’s terrorist attack on a Kaduna-bound train.
Eight persons have been confirmed dead and 26 injured in the attack. The number of people kidnapped by terrorists has not been ascertained yet.

Femi Gbajabiamila
Earlier, the House had launched an investigation into the attack.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila said, “Last night, an unknown number of men and women were killed, injured and kidnapped by terrorists in an attack on a train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna. My spirit is wounded by this tragic attack.
“And my heart goes out to the families who are now living through an experience that no one should ever endure. The dead, wounded and missing are our brothers and sisters going about their business. They had families and friends waiting for them to come home last night.
“Some of them will never go home again. Others will live the rest of their lives with the memory and injury of this tragic encounter. I commiserate with the families of the dead and pray for a quick recovery for the injured.
“I strongly urge the national security agencies to find and account for all the passengers who boarded that train and whose whereabouts remain unknown to their families and loved ones.
“Today is a day of mourning. But it must also be a day of action. @HouseNGR has resolved to investigate the circumstances of this tragic attack and the security response to understand why these security breaches continue to occur despite substantial and ongoing investments in improving our national security architecture. The outcome of that investigation will guide our actions going forward.
“A tragedy like this has the power to further exacerbate the differences that too often plague our public discourse. However, it is my sincere hope that the memory of the ones we have lost and a renewed appreciation for our shared humanity will bring us together in a bond of national unity from whence we can derive strength and courage to confront and defeat the terrors that plague our land.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

International Video Shows Alleged Ukrainian Soldiers Shooting Unarmed Russian Prisoners Of War, Ukraine Vows To Investigate
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Continue Assaults On Kaduna Communities, Kill 25 More Persons, Abduct Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Desert Homes In Plateau Community As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Five Persons, Destroy Farmlands
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity FULL LIST: Names, Phone Numbers Of Over 300 Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Train Attacked By Terrorists
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Governor Buni Hands Over Ruling Party, APC Leadership To 75-year-old Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Over 20 Women, Children, Others Drown In River While Fleeing Bandit Attack In Niger Communities
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Video Shows Alleged Ukrainian Soldiers Shooting Unarmed Russian Prisoners Of War, Ukraine Vows To Investigate
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Continue Assaults On Kaduna Communities, Kill 25 More Persons, Abduct Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Desert Homes In Plateau Community As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Five Persons, Destroy Farmlands
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity FULL LIST: Names, Phone Numbers Of Over 300 Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Train Attacked By Terrorists
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News EXCLUSIVE: Young Man Dies In Osun Barracks After Being Tortured By Nigerian Soldiers, Forced To Eat Own Vomit
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Senate Directs TV Service Providers To Adopt Pay-Per-View Module
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Karma, Nemesis And Retribution In President Buhari’s Nigeria By Achike Chude
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Governor Buni Hands Over Ruling Party, APC Leadership To 75-year-old Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Over 20 Women, Children, Others Drown In River While Fleeing Bandit Attack In Niger Communities
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
News Kaduna Train Bombing: Nigerian Governors Apologise To Victims, Say Frequent Attacks Question Their Competence
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Insecurity 29-year-old Female Lawyer Killed By Terrorists In Abuja-Kaduna Train Bombing
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Nigerian Police Arrested Our Son, Stole His Fridge, Television Set, Other Property — Family Kicks
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad