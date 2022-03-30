Kaduna Train Attack: My Spirit Is Wounded, But Nigeria’s Security Agencies Must Act – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has commiserated with the families of those killed, wounded or kidnapped in Monday’s terrorist attack on a Kaduna-bound train.

Eight persons have been confirmed dead and 26 injured in the attack. The number of people kidnapped by terrorists has not been ascertained yet.

Earlier, the House had launched an investigation into the attack.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila said, “Last night, an unknown number of men and women were killed, injured and kidnapped by terrorists in an attack on a train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna. My spirit is wounded by this tragic attack.

“And my heart goes out to the families who are now living through an experience that no one should ever endure. The dead, wounded and missing are our brothers and sisters going about their business. They had families and friends waiting for them to come home last night.

“Some of them will never go home again. Others will live the rest of their lives with the memory and injury of this tragic encounter. I commiserate with the families of the dead and pray for a quick recovery for the injured.

“I strongly urge the national security agencies to find and account for all the passengers who boarded that train and whose whereabouts remain unknown to their families and loved ones.

“Today is a day of mourning. But it must also be a day of action. @HouseNGR has resolved to investigate the circumstances of this tragic attack and the security response to understand why these security breaches continue to occur despite substantial and ongoing investments in improving our national security architecture. The outcome of that investigation will guide our actions going forward.

“A tragedy like this has the power to further exacerbate the differences that too often plague our public discourse. However, it is my sincere hope that the memory of the ones we have lost and a renewed appreciation for our shared humanity will bring us together in a bond of national unity from whence we can derive strength and courage to confront and defeat the terrors that plague our land.”





