Katsina Commissioner Shot By Terrorists During Abuja-Kaduna Train Bombing, Loses Two Toes

The Katsina State Commissioner for Health, Nuhu Danja, has been confirmed to be among those who sustained gunshot wounds in the Kaduna-Abuja train attack.

An official in the State Ministry of Health, Ibrahim Almu Gafai disclosed this to Channels Television on Tuesday.

Sources said two of his toes were completely removed as he was shot in the leg.

Following the bandits’ attack on an Abuja-Kaduna-bound train conveying hundreds of travellers many of the travelers were killed in the attack and others were abducted.

Security agents have since been deployed to the scene while the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route till further notice.

The Secretary-General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria, Barrister Musa-Lawal Ozigi, was also confirmed among the passengers killed when terrorists bombed the Abuja-Kaduna train.

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported that apart from Ozigi, eight passengers had now been confirmed dead as search-and-rescue mission continued in the general area.

“Ozigi, a barrister, was killed by the bandits during the attack. We just received the information. Eight persons have been confirmed dead so far,” a source said.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that a former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, was among the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers who was shot by terrorists on Monday evening.

SaharaReporters learnt that Wakkala was shot on the leg and currently hospitalised.

Sources also confirmed to SaharaReporters that out of 15 patients brought to St. Gerald's Catholic Hospital in Kaduna, two had been confirmed dead, including a lady medical doctor with the hospital.

“A former Deputy Governor of Zamfara Malam Ibrahim Wakkala was equally shot on the leg. Out of 15 patients brought to St. Gerald's Catholic Hospital, two are dead including a lady medical Doctor with St Gerald.

“Two females moved to 44 Reference Hospital because of bullet wounds; they could not be treated at St Gerald's,” the source said.

SaharaReporters on Monday night also reported that Muhammad Amin Mahmood, an aspirant in the just-concluded National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Northwest Zonal Youth Leadership, was shot during the attack on Monday.

SaharaReporters learnt the politician was on board the train and was one of those shot during the train ride which was heading to Kaduna from Abuja.

SaharaReporters had reported that two cleaners and workers of the attacked Abuja-Kaduna train identified as Loretta and Abdul were confirmed dead.

There are at least 970 passengers on board the train, according to official sources familiar with the train service.