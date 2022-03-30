Nigeria Lost More Than N3billion To Abuja-Kaduna Train Bombing By Terrorists – Minister Laments

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday said it will take more than N3 billion to replace what had been lost to the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna rail route.

Terrorists had attacked a train on the route on Monday, killing at least eight persons.

Many are also believed to have been abducted.

Amaechi, speaking with reporters after visiting the scene of the attack, said the unfortunate event could have been avoided if a N3billion digital security equipment had been acquired.

“We knew what the problem would be. We knew we needed to have digital security equipment. We applied for it.

“Because if we had those equipment, you would see nobody on that track. And I warned that lives would be lost. Now, lives are lost. Eight persons dead, 25 persons in the hospital; we don’t know how many persons have been kidnapped. And the cost of that equipment is just N3 billion. The cost of what we’ve lost is more than N3 billion. We’ve lost tracks, we’ve lost locomotives and coaches. We’ve lost human beings. And the equipment is just N3billion.

“To fix all the things on that track now, will cost us more than N3 billion. And now even the things we said; give us approval to buy – at the time we asked for it, dollar was N400, now it is N500. When you come with sincerity to government and your colleagues and people are stopping you, it is annoying,” the minister lamented.

The Secretary-General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria, Barrister Musa-Lawal Ozigi, was confirmed among the passengers killed when terrorists bombed the Abuja-Kaduna train.

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported that apart from Ozigi, eight passengers had now been confirmed dead as search-and-rescue mission continued in the general area.

“Ozigi, a barrister, was killed by the bandits during the attack. We just received the information. Eight persons have been confirmed dead so far,” a source said.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that a former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, was among the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers who was shot by terrorists on Monday evening.

SaharaReporters learnt that Wakkala was shot on the leg and currently hospitalised.

Sources also confirmed to SaharaReporters that out of 15 patients brought to St. Gerald's Catholic Hospital in Kaduna, two had been confirmed dead, including a lady medical doctor with the hospital.

“A former Deputy Governor of Zamfara Malam Ibrahim Wakkala was equally shot on the leg. Out of 15 patients brought to St. Gerald's Catholic Hospital, two are dead including a lady medical Doctor with St Gerald.

“Two females moved to 44 Reference Hospital because of bullet wounds; they could not be treated at St Gerald's,” the source said.

SaharaReporters on Monday night also reported that Muhammad Amin Mahmood, an aspirant in the just-concluded National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Northwest Zonal Youth Leadership, was shot during the attack on Monday.

SaharaReporters learnt the politician was on board the train and was one of those shot during the train ride which was heading to Kaduna from Abuja.

SaharaReporters had reported that two cleaners and workers of the attacked Abuja-Kaduna train identified as Loretta and Abdul were confirmed dead.

There are at least 970 passengers on board the train, according to official sources familiar with the train service.