Secret Police, DSS Arrests Council Chairman For Brandishing Gun At Social Event In Oyo

The Department of Security Services (DSS) has arrested the Chairman of Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State, Mr Kazeem Adeyemi Gbadamosi, who was recently sighted brandishing a gun at a social function.

The event was held at Elewuro, Akobo, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, last Friday.

A source at the DSS office in Alalubosa, Ibadan who confirmed his arrest to SaharaReporters on Wednesday, said a team of legal personnel from the ministry of justice has been coming to solicit his release but the management declined.

According to the DSS source, Gbadamosi was arrested on Tuesday so he can explain why he was threatening people with a gun.

SaharaReporters recalled that when the story broke, the local government boss said he did not want his enemies to kill him the way they killed a former member of the House of Representatives, Olatoye Sugar.

He said that was why he was armed.

The source said: "It is true (he has been detained), the man is with us. He must explain to us why he was threatening people with a gun. I understand the state government has sent a legal team to our office today, but the man won't be released until we conclude our investigation and the right thing is done.

"He was arrested on Tuesday. His action has created fear in the minds of the people. Why must you take such a step at a social function?"