Security Agencies Should Create Spiritual Intelligence Departments To Predict Attacks, Nigerian Cleric Says

The Kaduna State government on Tuesday said eight persons had been confirmed dead and 26 others injured. The number of passengers kidnapped could not be ascertained yet.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 30, 2022

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has reacted to the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, blaming it on the alleged arrogance of the Nigerian government.
The Kaduna State government on Tuesday said eight persons had been confirmed dead and 26 others injured. The number of passengers kidnapped could not be ascertained yet.


However, Ayodele said with the help of clerics, many terrorist attacks could have been averted. But he added that instead, the Nigerian government has been treating them like beggars and attention seekers.
In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Ayodele said the security agencies should have a department of spiritual intelligence that will predict deadly attacks and help to avert them.
Ayodele said he had warned the Kaduna State government against bombings but nobody took him seriously.
He added that the Nigerian government “never bothered to listen or follow his instructions on how to avert it” because of its arrogance.
The statement reads: “In my recent prophecy, I had warned the government of Kaduna State against bombings, it’s not surprising that bandits attacked facilities in the state, all these are happening because the government doesn’t respect prophets, they see prophets as beggars or publicity seekers which is very wrong.
 
“As a prophet, I have enough publicity and God has blessed me so well, the ignorance of the government to prophetic warnings and advice is the cause of this crisis in Nigeria, they feel they can do it alone and where has that taken them to?
 
“The service chiefs, DSS, need the department of spiritual intelligence where they will join forces with prophets who will tell them what to expect, where to expect it according to God’s directive. Other countries do it but in Nigeria, we have an arrogant government that doesn’t refer to God, listen to him and berate him.
 
“Prophets talk every day because God speaks always, it’s the responsibility of the government and security formation to pay attention and work on it. You can’t take chances when it comes to issues about national security.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists Said ‘Kill Them All’ In Hausa, And Were Happy To See Our Food, Snacks – Survivor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity FULL LIST: Names, Phone Numbers Of Over 300 Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Train Attacked By Terrorists
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Terrorists Abducted Man, Wife, Their Four Children In Kaduna-bound Train– Senator Shehu Sani
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Governor Ortom Mourns As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Scores In Benue
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Teenager Removes 12-year-old Boy’s Eye For Ritual Power To Disappear In Kano
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct PDP Party Vice Chairman’s Wife, 10 Others In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Video Shows Alleged Ukrainian Soldiers Shooting Unarmed Russian Prisoners Of War, Ukraine Vows To Investigate
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Dirty Slap: Former Anambra First Lady, Ebele Obiano Apologises, Declares Intention To Contest As Nigerian Senator
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists Said ‘Kill Them All’ In Hausa, And Were Happy To See Our Food, Snacks – Survivor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News How I Warned Buhari, Ministers That Lives Would One Day Be Lost On Abuja-Kaduna Rail Track If We Didn't Buy N3bn Equipment– Amaechi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Pro-Biafra Group, BnL Gives Date To Mount Roadblocks On South-East Major Roads To Support Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Masked Robber Breaks Into David And Victoria Beckham’s London Mansion While Celebrities Were Home
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity FULL LIST: Names, Phone Numbers Of Over 300 Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Train Attacked By Terrorists
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Okupe Withdraws From Race, Says It's The Turn Of Igbo People, Backs Peter Obi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: Real Reason Former Lagos Governor, Tinubu Cancelled 70th Birthday Colloquium In Lagos
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Ex-Lagos Governor Tinubu Was Embarrassed, Forced To Cancel Birthday Colloquium After Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Snubbed Event
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Oyo Technical Varsity Denies Ties With US-Based Professor Alleging Unpaid Salaries, Breach Of Contract
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Terrorists Abducted Man, Wife, Their Four Children In Kaduna-bound Train– Senator Shehu Sani
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad