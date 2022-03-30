Security Agencies Should Create Spiritual Intelligence Departments To Predict Attacks, Nigerian Cleric Says

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has reacted to the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, blaming it on the alleged arrogance of the Nigerian government.

The Kaduna State government on Tuesday said eight persons had been confirmed dead and 26 others injured. The number of passengers kidnapped could not be ascertained yet.



However, Ayodele said with the help of clerics, many terrorist attacks could have been averted. But he added that instead, the Nigerian government has been treating them like beggars and attention seekers.

In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Ayodele said the security agencies should have a department of spiritual intelligence that will predict deadly attacks and help to avert them.

Ayodele said he had warned the Kaduna State government against bombings but nobody took him seriously.

He added that the Nigerian government “never bothered to listen or follow his instructions on how to avert it” because of its arrogance.

The statement reads: “In my recent prophecy, I had warned the government of Kaduna State against bombings, it’s not surprising that bandits attacked facilities in the state, all these are happening because the government doesn’t respect prophets, they see prophets as beggars or publicity seekers which is very wrong.



“As a prophet, I have enough publicity and God has blessed me so well, the ignorance of the government to prophetic warnings and advice is the cause of this crisis in Nigeria, they feel they can do it alone and where has that taken them to?



“The service chiefs, DSS, need the department of spiritual intelligence where they will join forces with prophets who will tell them what to expect, where to expect it according to God’s directive. Other countries do it but in Nigeria, we have an arrogant government that doesn’t refer to God, listen to him and berate him.



“Prophets talk every day because God speaks always, it’s the responsibility of the government and security formation to pay attention and work on it. You can’t take chances when it comes to issues about national security.”



