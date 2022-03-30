Teenager Removes 12-year-old Boy’s Eye For Ritual Power To Disappear In Kano

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 30, 2022

A 17-year-old boy identified as Isah Hassan has been arrested for allegedly removing an eye of a 12-year-old Mustapha Yunusa in Dan Tsinke, Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State.
 
Isah, popularly known as Shahidai allegedly removed Mustapha’s eye to produce a charm that would give him the power to disappear.


Following his arrest, Isah accused a 107-year-old witch doctor identified as Sayyada Furera Abubakar of asking him to bring an eye for the charm, Daily Trust reports.
 
However, Sayyada denied the accusation levelled against her, saying she only wanted to assist Shahidai to produce traditional medicine.
 
She said: “I am just a traditional herbalist. He’s lying. I have more than 50 grandchildren and I did not remove theirs. Why should I do that?”
 
 
Meanwhile, Dahiru Ahmad, the father of the victim, Yunusa is distraught about his son’s condition.
He said, “I received a call that my son is at the Murtala Hospital.
 
“Upon arrival, I was told that some bad eggs ambushed, attacked and removed his eye.
 
“We thank God, with the aid of the police and the medical personnel, they have tried their best and the boy has recovered now surviving with one eye.
 
“Yesterday, around 1 am, I received a call that the boy who removed my son’s eye has been arrested and he has confessed that he committed the offence.”
 
Ali Abdulhamid, the Vigilante commander of Dan Tsinke who arrested the culprit, said: “We arrested Shahidai along the border of Kumbotso and Tarauni.
 
“He removed the boy’s eye two weeks ago and to God be the glory, we arrested him while trying to remove another one.
 
“One of our personnel reported the case to us that one boy wants to commit a crime and is asking for his support to do it.
 
“He told us the nature of the crime and we asked him to go ahead and play along.
 
“From there, he asked him to come along with a knife that he will use in removing the eye and still we asked him to give him and followed them behind to the crime scene where we successfully arrested the culprit.”
 
The state police spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said that the police were investigating the case and would charge the suspects at the end of the investigation.
 

