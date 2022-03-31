2023: Ex-Anambra Governor, Peter Obi Picks PDP Presidential Form, To Contest Against Atiku

The vice-presidential candidate on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2019 general election, Peter Obi, has picked the party’s nomination and expression of interest forms to contest for the 2023 Presidency.

Obi who had joined the presidential race barely a week ago, will now contest against his former boss, ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who had earlier obtained the form to vie for the same position.



The nomination and expression of interest forms were said to have been purchased by group, the Like Minds (LM) led by Ekene Nwakuche.

Nwakuche described Like Minds as a group of young Nigerian professionals that feel the country is not going in the right direction and needs “a seasoned technocrat that can steer the affairs of the country in the right direction", Daily Trust reports.

He said if the country can cut down the cost of governance, things will be better “and we believe the person that can do that is Peter Obi.”

The group comprising of professionals, businessmen, public servants, a different category of contractors, artisans said, “We want the country to move forward. We think Peter Obi can steer it forward and we believe in him because we’ve seen what he did in Anambra when he was a governor. And we have heard him talk; he has the wealth of experience to lead Nigeria to the promise land.

“We are doing this because of our children because if we don’t get it right this time around, this 2023, I don’t know where we’ll be. Each and every one of us here knows how the country is, and we want a better Nigeria. I believe that if you are from Nigeria, be it from the north, south, east, west, you want a better Nigeria.”

The leader said they are working with other groups like Take Back Nigeria, which had promised to mobilise 10 million votes for PDP and Peter Obi.

“The Nigerian dream we’re all looking for can be achievable and the only person that we believe that can give us the Nigerian dream is no other person than Mr. Peter Gregory Obi,” he said.