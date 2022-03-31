Allow People To Have Guns If You Can't Provide Security For Northerners, Senator Shehu Sani Advises Nigerian Government

This comes as bandits have been launching incessant attacks in the North, killing and abducting people.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 31, 2022

Former Kaduna State Senator, Shehu Sani has advised the Muhammadu Buhari-led government to officially allow citizens to carry weapons, amid the insecurity challenge plaguing the country.
 
Sani, in a post on his Twitter handle on Thursday, gave the suggestion on the premise that the government and the security agencies have failed to provide the needed security for citizens.

Shehu Sani

He wrote, “If the Government and security agencies can’t crush these terrorists and bandits kidnapping and killing our people in Northern and Southern Kaduna, people should be officially allowed to carry same weapons and let’s see who owns the land.”


 
SaharaReporters had reported how terrorists on Monday, bombed the Abuja-Kaduna train en route to its Rigasa destination with hundreds of passengers on board.
Eight persons were confirmed killed and 26 injured. An unspecified number of people were also kidnapped by the terrorists.
 
On Tuesday, bandits launched an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna, Yankara-Tsafe roads, SaharaReporters gathered.
 
According to sources, the bandits who were on the rampage in the areas left several commuters stranded.
 
SaharaReporters on Wednesday reported how bandits killed about 25 persons and abducted several others in the Giwa Local Government Area located in the central senatorial zone of Kaduna State.
 
About 50 people were killed in the council area by bandits in a similar attack a few days ago.

