BREAKING: Eguavoen Quits As Super Eagles Coach After Team's Failure To Qualify For World Cup

The sports radio said Eguavoen will now return to his role as Technical Director of all national teams.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 31, 2022

Austin Eguavoen has stepped down as Super Eagles head coach following the failure of Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.
 
Eguavoen has sent an official resignation letter to the NFF, according to a report by Brilla FM.

The sports radio said Eguavoen will now return to his role as Technical Director of all national teams.
 
However, the Nigerian Football Federation is yet to release an official statement.
 
The NFF had handed a two-year contract to Eguavoen two days before the first leg of the World Cup play-off against Ghana.
 
It is now clear that the Super Eagles will soon have a new coach.
 
Meanwhile, Nigerians are calling for a total overhaul of the football federation.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Football Federation Sacks Super Eagles Technical Crew
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Robbers Attack, Stab Three Journalists Covering AFCON In Cameroon Hotel
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Sports AFCON Final To Hold At Cameroon Stadium Where Eight Persons Died From Stampede
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
International FIFA Suspend Teams From Russia Over Ukraine Invasion
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Sports How MTN Scammed Me
0 Comments
12 Years Ago
Opinion Cote d’Ivoire: Laurent Gbagbo Against The World
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Rejects Aso Rock Cabal’s Conditions For Getting APC Automatic Presidential Ticket, Accused Of Being Deceitful
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Football Federation Sacks Super Eagles Technical Crew
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Borno Royal Family Members Regain Freedom From Boko Haram After Four Months
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
News Nigerian Army-led Task Force Demolishing Peoples’ Property In Abuja Brutalises SaharaReporters Journalist‬
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Opinion Turning the Other Cheek for Will Smith By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Pastor, Son, Five Others Along Kogi State Road
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush ISWAP Fighters, Kill 50 In Borno
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Justice Minister, Malami Defies Court Order To Remove Development Commission, NDDC From Niger Delta Ministry
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Vigilantes, Burn Nigeria Customs Van In Delta
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion MKO Abiola Stadium Chaos: Where Nigerians Should Channel Their Anger By Matthew Ma
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Document Shows How Minister Flouted Buhari's Directive, Promoted Indicted Nigerian Agency, FIIRO Director Using Fake PhD Certificate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Kaduna Train Attack: Family, Friends Worried As Whereabouts Of 300-level Kaduna Varsity Student Are Unknown
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad