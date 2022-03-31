BREAKING: Eguavoen Quits As Super Eagles Coach After Team's Failure To Qualify For World Cup

Austin Eguavoen has stepped down as Super Eagles head coach following the failure of Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.



Eguavoen has sent an official resignation letter to the NFF, according to a report by Brilla FM.

The sports radio said Eguavoen will now return to his role as Technical Director of all national teams.



However, the Nigerian Football Federation is yet to release an official statement.



The NFF had handed a two-year contract to Eguavoen two days before the first leg of the World Cup play-off against Ghana.



It is now clear that the Super Eagles will soon have a new coach.



Meanwhile, Nigerians are calling for a total overhaul of the football federation.