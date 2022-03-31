BREAKING: Gunmen Invade Traditional Ruler’s Palace In Nigeria’s Capital City, Kidnap Monarch

The traditional ruler of Bukpe community in the Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), His Royal Highness (HRH) Alhaji Hassan Shamidozhi, has been kidnapped.



The FCT, Abuja is Nigeria’s seat of government.

This was confirmed to Daily Trust by the brother of the monarch, who is the Chief Imam of the Community’s Central Mosque, Malam Jibrin D. Gimba.

Gunmen

Gimba said the incident occurred around 9:32 pm on Wednesday. He said the monarch was taking fresh air in front of his palace when he was whisked away at gunpoint.



“Some few minutes later, I started hearing gunshots… I watched through my window and discovered that the kidnappers had whisked him away,” he said.



Gimba said the abductors of the monarch had not made contact with the family yet, adding that the attack was the third in the community.



He said hours after the abduction, some policemen visited the community but later left.