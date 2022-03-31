BREAKING: Lawless Nigeria Police Re-arrest Enslaved 21-year-old Woman, Glory Okolie Weeks After Release From Suleja Prison

SaharaReporters learnt that Okolie was arrested by the Imo State Police Command acting through the Divisional Police Officer of Shell Police Station.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 31, 2022

The Nigerian police have arrested a 21-year-old woman, Glory Okolie who only got out of the Suleja correctional centre in Niger State last week after more than eight months of incarceration.
A source revealed that Okolie was arrested when she went to her bank branch in Owerri to withdraw some of her money.
“The NPF through the Imo State Police Command, through the DPO of Shell Police Station, rearrested Okolie, who was only granted bail out of Suleja Prison last week,” the source said. “When we reached the police spokesperson on phone, he said Okolie was arrested because she went to her Owerri bank to withdraw money, after it was flagged down by the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Unit before her arrest and eventual bail.”
SaharaReporters learnt that her lawyer, Samuel Ihensekhien and others were still making frantic efforts to secure her release at the time of filing this report.
On March 23, SaharaReporters had reported that Okolie perfected her bail conditions and got out of the Suleja correctional centre.
Okolie had been arrested and enslaved since June 17, 2021, by the operatives of the IGP IRT in Imo State.
Okolie was illegally detained and held in a cell by the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team unit of the Nigeria Police Force for months on allegations of spying for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).


SaharaReporters on November 23, 2021, reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted bail to Gloria Okolie in the sum of N150 million with two sureties.
Ruling on the bail application, the presiding judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo admitted her to bail with sureties one of whom must be at least a level 14 civil servant while the other must own landed property and must have lived at the present address for at least 2 years.
Okolie who was accused of an offence bordering on terrorism was arrested by the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly being friends with a suspected member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
She was later transferred to Abuja, despite efforts by her family members to secure her release.
While reacting to the bail conditions her lawyers, Ihensekhien Samuel commended the judge for admitting her to bail though the terms were stringent, they would apply for variation in due course.
Okolie was later released on bail. 

