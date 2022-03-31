BREAKING: Nigeria Football Federation Sacks Super Eagles Technical Crew

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 31, 2022

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has sacked the entire technical crew of the Super Eagles following the team’s failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by Qatar.


Nigeria’s senior male football team, Super Eagles drew 1-1 with their Ghanaian counterparts, the Black Stars on Tuesday, in a match that was to decide who would qualify for the tournament.

The Super Eagles earlier drew 0-0 in Ghana, meaning Nigeria failed to qualify based on away goals rule.
 
The Super Eagles lost the ticket to Black Stars of Ghana in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday at the MKO National Stadium Abuja with the visitors going through on away-goal rule.


The interim chief coach Augustine Eguavoen earlier resigned from the position to fall back to his role as Technical Director.
 
A statement on Thursday by the NFF Secretary-General, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said the technical crew of the Super Eagles have been sacked.
 
It reads: “The NFF has in the meantime withdrawn the two-and-half years’ contract offered the coaches and terminated the appointment of the entire technical crew of the team with immediate effect.
 
“A new crew will be announced after a proper review to lead the new charge of reinvigorating the Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately.”

