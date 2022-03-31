Fire Guts Popular Abuja Market, Destroys Goods Worth Millions Of Naira

The popular Karimo Market in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Karimo was on Thursday morning engulfed by fire.



Traders at the market are currently counting their losses as goods worth millions were destroyed in the inferno.

Illustration

While the actual cause of the inferno is yet to be known, some of the traders claimed it started from a shop before spreading to others.



Firefighters are currently at the scene trying to salvage the situation, SaharaReporters learnt.



Last July, the market went up in flames, razing no fewer than 200 stalls.