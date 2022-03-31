Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists Contact Families Of Kidnapped Victims, Ask Them To Prepare Funds For Ransom, Feeding

Terrorists who attacked a Kaduna-bound passenger train on Monday have asked the families of the abducted victims to prepare to pay for their feeding and meet ransom demands.



The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said 362 passengers were on board the train when terrorists attacked, killing eight, injuring 26 and abducting many others.

Musa Abilewa, one of the victims’ family, disclosed to DAILY POST on Thursday that he received a phone call on Wednesday evening from the terrorists.

He said he was told that his kidnapped brother was fine but advised to prepare a ransom to secure his release.

“I spoke with one of the bandits who said my brother was fine. He said I should be ready to pay for feeding my brother since he was kidnapped,” he said.



“They called me while about to be discharged from hospital bed early morning on Wednesday. I spoke with my sister too, who said I should try all I could to pay if they demand ransom.



“Though I did not speak with my mother, my sister assured me she is fine,” he added.



Similarly, Yahaya Abdul, whose relation was also kidnapped during the attack, said the bandits called him and told him his brother was fine and that he should expect another call from them.



SaharaReporters had reported how terrorists on Monday attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train, killing some of the passengers and abducting an unspecified number of people. Eight persons were confirmed dead and 26 injured on Tuesday.