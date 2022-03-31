Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists Contact Families Of Kidnapped Victims, Ask Them To Prepare Funds For Ransom, Feeding

He said he was told that his kidnapped brother was fine but advised to prepare a ransom to secure his release.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 31, 2022

Terrorists who attacked a Kaduna-bound passenger train on Monday have asked the families of the abducted victims to prepare to pay for their feeding and meet ransom demands.
 
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said 362 passengers were on board the train when terrorists attacked, killing eight, injuring 26 and abducting many others.

Musa Abilewa, one of the victims’ family, disclosed to DAILY POST on Thursday that he received a phone call on Wednesday evening from the terrorists.
He said he was told that his kidnapped brother was fine but advised to prepare a ransom to secure his release.
“I spoke with one of the bandits who said my brother was fine. He said I should be ready to pay for feeding my brother since he was kidnapped,” he said.
 
“They called me while about to be discharged from hospital bed early morning on Wednesday. I spoke with my sister too, who said I should try all I could to pay if they demand ransom.
 
“Though I did not speak with my mother, my sister assured me she is fine,” he added.
 
Similarly, Yahaya Abdul, whose relation was also kidnapped during the attack, said the bandits called him and told him his brother was fine and that he should expect another call from them.

SaharaReporters had reported how terrorists on Monday attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train, killing some of the passengers and abducting an unspecified number of people. Eight persons were confirmed dead and 26 injured on Tuesday. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Borno Royal Family Members Regain Freedom From Boko Haram After Four Months
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Pastor, Son, Five Others Along Kogi State Road
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Vigilantes, Burn Nigeria Customs Van In Delta
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Kaduna Train Attack: Family, Friends Worried As Whereabouts Of 300-level Kaduna Varsity Student Are Unknown
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Burn Anambra Council Secretariat, Kill Security Guard
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Allow People To Have Guns If You Can't Provide Security For Northerners, Senator Shehu Sani Advises Nigerian Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Rejects Aso Rock Cabal’s Conditions For Getting APC Automatic Presidential Ticket, Accused Of Being Deceitful
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Football Federation Sacks Super Eagles Technical Crew
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Borno Royal Family Members Regain Freedom From Boko Haram After Four Months
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
News Nigerian Army-led Task Force Demolishing Peoples’ Property In Abuja Brutalises SaharaReporters Journalist‬
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
Opinion Turning the Other Cheek for Will Smith By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Pastor, Son, Five Others Along Kogi State Road
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush ISWAP Fighters, Kill 50 In Borno
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Justice Minister, Malami Defies Court Order To Remove Development Commission, NDDC From Niger Delta Ministry
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Vigilantes, Burn Nigeria Customs Van In Delta
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion MKO Abiola Stadium Chaos: Where Nigerians Should Channel Their Anger By Matthew Ma
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Document Shows How Minister Flouted Buhari's Directive, Promoted Indicted Nigerian Agency, FIIRO Director Using Fake PhD Certificate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Kaduna Train Attack: Family, Friends Worried As Whereabouts Of 300-level Kaduna Varsity Student Are Unknown
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad