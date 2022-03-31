Kogi Deputy Governor's Business Partner, Enemona Josh Arrested By Police Over N530 Million Debt

Sahara Reporters gathered that the ally and business partner of Edward Onoja, deputy governor of Kogi State was arrested at his residence around 10:30 am on Thursday by six policemen.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 31, 2022

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested the President and Founder of Enemona Josh Humanitarian Foundation, Ambassador David Onoja.
He was accused of failing to pay a loan he collected using PFTN Nigeria Limited, for the financing of coal mining and haulage business worth N530 million.


He was accused of failing to pay a loan he collected using PFTN Nigeria Limited, for the financing of coal mining and haulage business worth N530 million. 
Sources said David relocated to Kogi State after convincing one Olawale Olaluwoye and his friends in Lagos to partner with his coal and haulage business but instead started humanitarian business with the state Deputy Governor, Onoja.


SaharaReporters learnt that the humanitarian organisation has since become a campaign tool for Onoja ahead of his governorship ambition for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

See Also Exclusive EXPOSED: How GT Bank Sacked Kogi Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja Over N53 Million Fraud 0 Comments 11 Months Ago
The arrest which was authorised by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police had the arrest warrant and all other necessary paperwork, which enable them to trace the suspected fraudster to Lokoja where he had been hiding under the cover of the Deputy Governor.
The self acclaimed humanitarian was arrested at his house at Wada Road, Lokoja and taken to Lagos where he is expected to face the law.

Loan Agreement by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

