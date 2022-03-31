Nigerian Army Probes Soldier Allegedly Abandoned Inside Bush After Terrorists’ Attack In Niger State

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 31, 2022

The Nigerian Army has reacted to a viral video of a soldier identified as Musa M. who claimed he was abandoned in the bush by his colleagues in a forest in Niger State during an operation. 
A video which circulated the social media on Wednesday evening showed Musa solely running in a bush. 

He said, “I have suffered a lot. I am trying to save my life; I'm the only one in the bush. The other soldiers left me. God, help me, save my life.”
But in a statement signed by Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Public Relations, the Nigerian Army described the soldier as a “coward.” 
Nwachukwu noted that the soldier was part of troops that had carried out a clearance operation at the Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State. 
The soldier was said to have fled the operation and had sent out the video in a deliberate attempt to shield himself from being accused of cowardice.
The army said, “The attention of the Nigerian Army(NA) has been drawn to a viral video making the rounds on the social media, where a soldier on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 claimed to have been abandoned by his colleagues during operations. 
"Contrary to the claims and impression created by the soldier in the video footage, preliminary investigations have revealed that the video footage was a deliberate attempt to shield himself from being accused of cowardice, having abandoned his colleagues during an ongoing clearance operation in Gurara, Niger State.
"It could be recalled that troops of the NA, recently carried out a clearance operation in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State. Disappointingly, during an encounter, the said soldier abandoned his colleagues and absconded in an outright display of cowardice and possible sabotage, which negate the precepts of the military profession.
"Sensing the gravity of his action and its consequences, the soldier surreptitiously uploaded the video online in a calculated attempt to whip up public sentiment and cover up his act of cowardice.
“The soldier's action amounts to a betrayal of the esprit de corps and comradery that are synonymous with a military unit and fighting formation, particularly during operations. The soldier's conduct is therefore an aberration and against the ethics and core values of the military profession. 
"The video footage is thus, in all intent, and purpose a misrepresentation of what actually transpired between the soldier and his colleagues.
“The soldier has rejoined his unit and further investigations are currently ongoing to unravel the reasons behind his unprofessional conduct.”
SaharaReporters, New York

