Nigerian Workers Union Demands Resignation Of River Basin, LNRBDA Managing Director Over Corruption Allegations

The Nigerian Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees (NUAAE) under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources has demanded the removal of the Managing Director of the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority (FMWR/RBDAS) due to allegations of misapplication of funds on “frivolous projects.”

The workers in a communiqué obtained by SaharaReporters in Abuja also accused the MD of the LNRBDA, Dr Saheed Aremu, of “gross misappropriation and misapplication of funds on frivolous projects and the bastardisation of the anti-corruption drive of the Nigerian government.”



The workers issued the communiqué after an emergency meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, requesting the MD to vacate his office within 14 days of their resolution or face labour action from the River Basin Development Authorities in Nigeria.

The statement jointly signed by the chairman, Mudi Olayinka Raji and secretary, Nwafor Nkiken, stressed that the MD had allegedly indulged in several misdemeanour that resulted in the erosion of the ethics and cordial relations expected from his office.

The workers said, “The forum-in-session has observed with dismay the activities of the Managing Director of Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority, Ilorin (LNRBDA) and it reads as follows:

"That the Managing Director, Dr Saheed Aremu, has indulged in several misdemeanours that have resulted in the erosion of the ethics and cordial relations required for smooth administration of Government Resources.

"That the mode of operation of Dr Saheed Aremu is divisive reducing the effectiveness of LNRBDA in fulfilling its mandate. That under the direction of Dr Saheed Aremu, the Area and Project offices have been reduced to shambles and rendered non-viable.

"That Dr Saheed Aremu has caused an agency of government (LNRBDA) to employ government allocation in non-core mandate endeavours to the detriment of projects furthering the major mandates for which the agency was established.

"That under the watch of Dr Saheed Aremu there has been gross misappropriation and misapplication of funds on frivolous projects and the bastardisation of the anti-corruption drive of this administration. This has impeded Mr President's effort at ensuring food security and sufficiency.

"That Dr Saheed Aremu's incompetence at managing human resources is being evidenced in his lack lustre attitude to staff welfare and his targeted victimisation of staff he considers uncompromising in their pursuit of excellence in the discharge of the Authority's Mandate.

"That the Auditor General of the Federation's report of 29th March, 2021 with reference number OAGF/FIAD/FMWR/LNRBDA/2021/30 has indicted him and the forum-in-session hereby requests that the appropriate anti-corruption agencies investigate and take appropriate action as confirmed by that report.

"The forum-in-session hereby condemns in the strongest terms Dr Saheed Aremu's conduct and demand his immediate removal from office within 14 days of this resolution to avoid labour action across all River Basin Development Authorities in Nigeria.

"The forum-in-session urges the Management of all RBDAS to allow the oversight visit of the Branch Union Executives to projects in the various RBDAS that has effect on the proposed partial commercialisation of the River Basins. 3. The forum-in-session appeals to the Federal Government to increase funding of all projects and programmes in all River Basin Authorities and to ensure proper monitoring.”