Where Was DSS Intelligence When Terrorists Bombed Abuja-Kaduna Train? – IPOB Slams Secret Police Over Claim Of Planned Bombing Of Abuja Stadium

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of fabricating an intelligence report claiming the group planned to bomb the MKO Abiola Stadium in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja during Tuesday’s World cup qualifiers between Nigeria and Ghana.

Prior to the World cup qualifiers between Nigeria and Ghana, an intelligence report had emerged from the DSS that IPOB had plans of bombing the stadium in Abuja.



“Intelligence available to the Service indicate [sic] imminent attack on M.K.O Abiola National Stadium, Abuja by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) using prime improvised explosive devices on 29th March, 2022.

“The attack was hatched to target the return world cup qualifiers match between Nigeria and Ghana, aimed at causing maximum casualty and embarrassment to the Government, thereby drawing local and international attention to the secessionist agenda of the dissident group.

“In view of the foregoing coupled with the planned attendance of President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) and other important dignitaries to honour the national team, there is the need for adequate deployment of counter security measures before and during the slated match with a view to preventing, detecting and neutralising the threats,” the memo had read.

The President was initially billed to be amongst the audience for the live World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Ghana in the Nigerian capital.

Reacting in a statement on Thursday, IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, accused the DSS and the Nigerian government of trying to create confusion and panic in the country.

The group said its members are peaceful agitators struggling to restore Biafra and not a terrorist organisation that plants bombs.

The statement read, “Where was your ridiculous intelligence when terrorists successfully planted the bombs that destroyed the Abuja-Kaduna bound passenger train, killing many and wounding scores after abducting others?

“It is very stupid of the Nigeria security agencies to think that IPOB that is peacefully agitating for the restoration of Biafra in the Eastern region will come to Abuja to wreak havoc. We are not mass murderers like most groups that derive joy in bloodletting.

“IPOB has no intention to launch any attack in Abuja or any part of the North. We also do not have plans to attack any part of Nigeria because we are not terrorist organisation. Our mandate is the peaceful restoration of Biafra and not launching of attacks.

“Nigeria security agencies should stop making mockery of themselves by using the name of IPOB to scare people. Terrorists have already destroyed the North. They should stop creating confusion and insecurity in the country especially South Eastern region and Biafraland.

“Fraudulent Nigeria security agencies are using the name of IPOB to create tension and confusion in the land. Shame on the Nigeria security agencies especially DSS by concocting the lie that IPOB planned to attack Abiola stadium in Abuja during the World Cup encounter between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana.”