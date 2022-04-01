32-Year-Old Man Rapes 75-Year-Old Grandmother To Death In Adamawa

Iliya Musa, who has confessed to the crime, told SaharaReporters that he was under the influence of alcohol.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 01, 2022

A 32-year-old, Iliya Musa, has allegedly raped a 75-year-old grandmother to death in Adamawa State, SaharaReporters learnt.

SaharaReporters further learnt that the incident happened last Saturday in Maduguva community in the Mubi North Local Government Area.

Samuel Adamu, who is the son of the rape victim, said, "The rapist come (sic) to my mother's house around 8 pm last Saturday and raped her to death.

"Our neighbour, Esther Thomas heard when my mother was shouting, so she rushed and called my elder brother, Yohanna Adamu, who caught him in the act.”

Iliya Musa, who has confessed to the crime, told SaharaReporters that he was under the influence of alcohol.

"I was returning from a wedding ceremony in the night when I heard the grandmother sobbing in her room. I went in and in the twinkling of an eye, I found myself on top of her," Musa said.

The spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Sulaiman Ngoruje, also confirmed the incident, saying, "The suspect has been arrested and will be charged to court after investigation."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Court Remands Four Suspects Over Murder Of Late Ondo State APC Chieftain
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Secondary School Boy Kill Girl For Refusing To Be His Girlfriend
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Nursing Mother Regains Freedom In Bayelsa State
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Man Nabbed In Ekiti For Raping 85-year-old Old Stepmother
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Exclusive Six Lagos Airport Baggage Handlers Arrested For Attempted Cocaine Smuggling At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME How Traditional Healer Abducted, Raped Me At Gunpoint In Lagos—Teenage Girl
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Journalism Police Harass Channels TV Reporter, Olu Phillips On Orders Of Lekki Concession Company MD
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE 2023: APC Governors, Others Unhappy With Buhari's Choice Of Adamu As Party Chairman, Plot To Reject Consensus Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Islam Ramadan: Saudi Arabia Sights Crescent Moon As Nigerians Await Sultan’s Proclamation
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
News Alleged Defilement: Embattled Actor, Baba Ijesha Closes Defence As Court Adjourns To June 6
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill South-East Security Network, Ebubeagu Operative In Ebonyi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING Dozens Feared Dead As Building Under Construction Collapses In Taraba
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education School Notebooks: N998 Million Oyo Government Project Exposes Contract Inflation, Jobs Awarded To Companies 2 Months After Registration
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Tension As Gunmen Set Ablaze Another Imo State Commissioner’s House
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Politics Tinubu Too Weak, He Should Leave Presidential Ambition For Younger, Healthier Nigerians – Nollywood Veteran, Pete Edochie
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Police Arrest Benue-bound Man With 122 Anti-aircraft Ammunition, Others In Borno
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ebonyi Governor, Umahi, Deputy Win As Appeal Court Upholds Their Defection To APC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Protectors Of Islam, Not Protectors Of Lives — Aisha Yesufu Slams Arewa Twitter Over Silence On Terrorism, Banditry
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad