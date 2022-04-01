Alleged Defilement: Embattled Actor, Baba Ijesha Closes Defence As Court Adjourns To June 6

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 01, 2022

Embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James (Baba Ijesha), who was accused of defiling a 14-year-old minor, has closed his defence before an Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos State.
During the proceedings on Friday, the defence counsel, Dada Awosika (SAN), notified the court that the fourth defence witness, Olukayode Ogunbanjo, was the last witness in the trial.
Awosika said, “I wish to appeal to the court for the possible date of adoption of final written address”, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.
Earlier, Ogunbanjo, in his evidence claimed that Baba Ijesha and the minor’s foster mother, Damilola Adekoya, alias Princess, were in a relationship.
Led in evidence by a co-defence counsel, Kayode Olabiran, Ogunbanjo told the court that he had worked with Baba Ijesha for over 15-years in the entertainment industry.
The witness told the court that Baba Ijesha was his friend and colleague.
He revealed that Baba Ijesha got in contact with Princess during one of the shows he anchored called “Orisun.”
However, while being cross-examination by the prosecution counsel, Yusuf Sule, the witness said he did not have any knowledge of what transpired inside the comedienne’s house.
“On April 19, 2021, I will be correct to say that you were not at No. 13 Wellbow St., Iwaya, as a result, you do not know what transpired inside Princess’s house?,” Sule asked.
“On April 19, 2021, I did not know what transpired inside the house as I was in Aguda in Surulere.
“All I know is what I have said. I was not inside the house. I do not have any knowledge of what happened in the house,” Ogunbanjo responded.
Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo adjourned the case until June 6 for the adoption of final written address.

