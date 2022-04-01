Confusion As Residents Discover Second Bomb In Kaduna Community Within 24 Hours

There was confusion on Friday as residents of Shanono area of Rigasa community in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State discovered another device suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

It was learnt that children in the community discovered the object in a jerrycan covered with a black polythene bag.



The device was detected 24 hours after an IED concealed in a plastic bucket was found near a gully in the community.

The development came a few days after a terror attack on a Kaduna-bound train where no fewer than eight passengers were killed, while 26 got injured. An unspecified number of passengers is still unaccounted for.

The Kaduna state acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Maiyaki Baba had on Thursday advised the general public to always report any suspicious movements of persons in the state, assuring that such informants would remain anonymous.



