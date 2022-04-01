Nigerian Man Laments After Government Agency, NIPOST Misplaced iPhone Sent To Him From US

A Nigerian man has accused the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) of misplacing an iPhone 13 Pro-max that was sent to him from the United States.

He affirmed that the parcel was sent by his wife from US since March 16, before he got a call on Thursday from NIPOST/EMS asking him to come and pick it up.



The man, who shared his experiences on his Twitter handle, @Ezevictorr, revealed that while the parcel was declared by EMS America, NIPOST officials gave him a letter handwritten by a Nigerian EMS official claiming that his parcel arrived torn.

He wrote; "This country is going down the slope fast. After waiting over two weeks for an international parcel sent by my wife since the 16th of March to arrive, I got a call from Nipost/EMS yesterday asking me to come pick it up.

"On getting to NIPOST office here in Asaba, I was told that there was a discrepancy on one of my parcels and I was given a letter handwritten by an Ems Nigeria official claiming that my parcel arrived torn and that the iPhone 13 pro max which was declared by EMS America to be in the box wasn’t found in it.

"I don’t even know how to process this whole thing or even where to begin pursuing this case. Attached to this thread is the letter, the receipt declaring my phone stolen, and EMS America label declaring that one phone was put in the box.”

"Please guys help me retweet until it gets to the right channel because I don’t even know what to do at this point," he added.