Nigerian Man Laments After Government Agency, NIPOST Misplaced iPhone Sent To Him From US

He affirmed that the parcel was sent by his wife from US since March 16, before he got a call on Thursday from NIPOST/EMS asking him to come and pick it up.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 01, 2022

A Nigerian man has accused the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) of misplacing an iPhone 13 Pro-max that was sent to him from the United States.
He affirmed that the parcel was sent by his wife from US since March 16, before he got a call on Thursday from NIPOST/EMS asking him to come and pick it up.


The man, who shared his experiences on his Twitter handle, @Ezevictorr, revealed that while the parcel was declared by EMS America, NIPOST officials gave him a letter handwritten by a Nigerian EMS official claiming that his parcel arrived torn.
He wrote; "This country is going down the slope fast. After waiting over two weeks for an international parcel sent by my wife since the 16th of March to arrive, I got a call from Nipost/EMS yesterday asking me to come pick it up.
"On getting to NIPOST office here in Asaba, I was told that there was a discrepancy on one of my parcels and I was given a letter handwritten by an Ems Nigeria official claiming that my parcel arrived torn and that the iPhone 13 pro max which was declared by EMS America to be in the box wasn’t found in it.
"I don’t even know how to process this whole thing or even where to begin pursuing this case. Attached to this thread is the letter, the receipt declaring my phone stolen, and EMS America label declaring that one phone was put in the box.”
"Please guys help me retweet until it gets to the right channel because I don’t even know what to do at this point," he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Why Boko Haram, ISWAP, Bandits Will Terrorise Nigerians Beyond 2023— Report
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Sports World Football Body, FIFA Releases Final Draw For Qatar 2022
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
International Russian Government Accuses Ukraine Of Launching Airstrike On Its Soil After Fuel Depot Bombed
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Journalism Nigerian Journalist With Guardian Newspaper In Hiding After Narrowly Escaping Abduction By Unknown Men
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Soccer FIFA Hasn’t Banned MKO Abiola Stadium, Don't Write Off Super Eagles – Nigerian Football Federation
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Islam Ramadan: Saudi Arabia Sights Crescent Moon As Nigerians Await Sultan’s Proclamation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Why Boko Haram, ISWAP, Bandits Will Terrorise Nigerians Beyond 2023— Report
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International Russian Government Accuses Ukraine Of Launching Airstrike On Its Soil After Fuel Depot Bombed
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News UK Court Jails Adeyinka Grandson, ‘Yoruba Supremacist’, Over Attacks On Igbo, Fulani
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Journalism Nigerian Journalist With Guardian Newspaper In Hiding After Narrowly Escaping Abduction By Unknown Men
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sports World Football Body, FIFA Releases Final Draw For Qatar 2022
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Soccer FIFA Hasn’t Banned MKO Abiola Stadium, Don't Write Off Super Eagles – Nigerian Football Federation
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Youths, Community Kick Against Uncompleted Road Listed By Delta State Agency, DESOPADEC As Achievements
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Alleged Defilement: Embattled Actor, Baba Ijesha Closes Defence As Court Adjourns To June 6
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Islam Ramadan: Saudi Arabia Sights Crescent Moon As Nigerians Await Sultan’s Proclamation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE 2023: APC Governors, Others Unhappy With Buhari's Choice Of Adamu As Party Chairman, Plot To Reject Consensus Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill South-East Security Network, Ebubeagu Operative In Ebonyi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Tension As Gunmen Set Ablaze Another Imo State Commissioner’s House
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad