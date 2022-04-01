Nnamdi Kanu’s Acclaimed Disciple, Simon Ekpa Behind Killings In South-East – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said a self-acclaimed disciple of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Simon Ekpa and his gang called “Autopilot” were responsible for the criminal activities across the region.

The group disclosed this while informing Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State that it was not responsible for the criminal activities in the region.



Emma Powerful, the spokesman of the separatist group, said Ekpa and his gang were threatening residents of the South-East over non-compliance with the Monday sit-at-home order.

A statement by Powerful reads: “It is a certain Simon Ekpa and his criminal gang called Autopilots that are carrying out threats against people’s lives because of non-existent Monday sit-at-home are criminals, kidnappers and robbers. These people disturbing the peace of our people are not IPOB members. They should be treated as criminals. IPOB doesn’t shed blood. We are a peaceful movement.”

IPOB maintained that the Monday sit-at-home order remained cancelled, adding that anybody enforcing was not its member.

He added, “We wish to reiterate once again that IPOB has cancelled Monday sit- at-home order and anybody or group enforcing the relaxed order is neither from IPOB nor from IPOB volunteer group. Any governor in the region who deemed it fit to stop non-existent Monday sit-at-home order in the region is free to do so.

“Anyone caught adding to the pain of our people in the name of enforcing Monday sit-at-home order will be treated like the enemy that he or she is.

“We, therefore, warn these agents of darkness using the name of IPOB to enforce a non-existent sit-at-home to desist because if we lay hold on them.

“Why should such unpatriotic elements be inflicting pain on our people and dragging our image to the mud? IPOB remains a non-violent movement and our peaceful approach for Biafra restoration has not changed.

“It will be recalled that IPOB leadership called for the Monday sit-at-home, and the same IPOB leadership has cancelled it.

“Nobody was given the mandate to enforce the same suspended sit-at-home using the name of IPOB. The only day sit-at-home will be observed in Biafra land is when our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is appearing in court, and we shall as usual make it public for all to know.”

The group urged leaders in the region to arrest anybody trying to enforce the sit-at-home order.