Nollywood Comic Actor, Dejo Tunfulu Buried In Lagos

Tunfulu died on Friday morning after battling a brief illness.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 01, 2022

Yoruba comic actor, Kunle Adetokunbo, popularly called Dejo Tunfulu, has been laid to rest in the Agbowa area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.
Tunfulu died on Friday morning after battling a brief illness.


He was aged 50.
Confirming his demise, The President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, known as Mr Latin, also confirmed his death.
“Yes, it is confirmed. He died in a hospital this morning. But I am yet to get full details of the incident,” he said.
SaharaReporters earlier on Friday reported that fellow actor, Kunle Afod, confirmed the incident while expressing shock in a post on Instagram on Friday morning.
"Dejo, this is so sad. Still can't believe this," he wrote.
Fans of the late actor have also been paying tribute to him on Instagram and other social media platforms.
The late actor, during his lifetime, was famed for playing the role of a clown in movies, bringing laughter and joy to his fans across the country and beyond.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

International Russian Government Accuses Ukraine Of Launching Airstrike On Its Soil After Fuel Depot Bombed
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Will Smith Resigns From Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences Over Assault On Chris Rock At Oscars
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ramadan Starts Saturday In Nigeria – Sultan Of Sokoto Declares
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sports World Football Body, FIFA Releases Final Draw For Qatar 2022
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Journalism Nigerian Journalist With Guardian Newspaper In Hiding After Narrowly Escaping Abduction By Unknown Men
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Counters APC NWC, Says Aggrieved Party Members Can Go To Court
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Russian Government Accuses Ukraine Of Launching Airstrike On Its Soil After Fuel Depot Bombed
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Human Rights Group, CHRICED Condemns Attack On HEDA Chairman, Suraju's Home, Demands Probe
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
International Will Smith Resigns From Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences Over Assault On Chris Rock At Oscars
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ramadan Starts Saturday In Nigeria – Sultan Of Sokoto Declares
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sports World Football Body, FIFA Releases Final Draw For Qatar 2022
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Journalism Nigerian Journalist With Guardian Newspaper In Hiding After Narrowly Escaping Abduction By Unknown Men
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu’s Acclaimed Disciple, Simon Ekpa Behind Killings In South-East – IPOB
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Train Bombing: Kaduna Government Receives Over 100 Pieces Of Luggage Of Abducted, Displaced Passengers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad