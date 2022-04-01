Police Arrest Benue-bound Man With 122 Anti-aircraft Ammunition, Others In Borno

Asuk is said to be an indigene of Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 01, 2022

The police in Borno have arrested one Clement Asuk with 122 Anti-aircraft ammunition and 222 of 7.62mm of life ammunition in Maiduguri, the state capital.
Asuk is said to be an indigene of Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State.


He was arrested at a motor park in Maiduguri while on his way to Benue State.
The Borno State police commissioner, CP Abdu Umar, who was represented by the Command Public Relation Officer (PPRO), ASP Sani Kamilu Muhammad, paraded the suspect alongside others at police headquarters in Maiduguri, on Friday.
The spokesperson said, “On 30 March 2022 at 07 22 hours, a credible Intelligence and surveillance team of the command who were on morning patrol arrested one Clement Asuk of Akamkpe LGA of Cross Rivers State at Kano Motor Park with the following exhibit including 126 Anti Air-Craft Ammunition, 222 of 7.62mm of life ammunition, 517 of 7.62mm by 51 life ammunition, 7.62mm by 39 life ammunition, 2 empty magazines of Ak-47, 4 RPG Prepare Lent and 1 Hand Grenade.
“Other exhibits are Application Form of Nigeria Navy, 3 Tooth Piece, 2 Small Carton of Fish,  1 Anti-Aircraft Ammunition Belt,  3 Pg – 7pm preparelent, One wristwatch, 5 rings, 3 cowries, One Infinix phone, one charger, the sum of ₦15,250 Nigerian currency, one note of 10,000 Korea currency, One (pair of) trousers, one shirt, one towel, one pair of boxers, thread, One Action Better, Two Akapaka Batteries, One Selma (Mei Zaaki), 3 Gold Circles, Two Keys, One Toothbrush, One Meinnah 120 Drugs and Cham, 2 Vaseline Blueseal.”
He said the matter was still under investigation to determine the past atrocities of the suspect.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Journalism Police Harass Channels TV Reporter, Olu Phillips On Orders Of Lekki Concession Company MD
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill South-East Security Network, Ebubeagu Operative In Ebonyi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education School Notebooks: N998 Million Oyo Government Project Exposes Contract Inflation, Jobs Awarded To Companies 2 Months After Registration
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Tension As Gunmen Set Ablaze Another Imo State Commissioner’s House
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE 2023: APC Governors, Others Unhappy With Buhari's Choice Of Adamu As Party Chairman, Plot To Reject Consensus Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
25 Minutes Ago
Islam Ramadan: Saudi Arabia Sights Crescent Moon As Nigerians Await Sultan’s Proclamation
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Journalism Police Harass Channels TV Reporter, Olu Phillips On Orders Of Lekki Concession Company MD
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE 2023: APC Governors, Others Unhappy With Buhari's Choice Of Adamu As Party Chairman, Plot To Reject Consensus Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
25 Minutes Ago
Islam Ramadan: Saudi Arabia Sights Crescent Moon As Nigerians Await Sultan’s Proclamation
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
News Alleged Defilement: Embattled Actor, Baba Ijesha Closes Defence As Court Adjourns To June 6
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill South-East Security Network, Ebubeagu Operative In Ebonyi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING Dozens Feared Dead As Building Under Construction Collapses In Taraba
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education School Notebooks: N998 Million Oyo Government Project Exposes Contract Inflation, Jobs Awarded To Companies 2 Months After Registration
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Tension As Gunmen Set Ablaze Another Imo State Commissioner’s House
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Politics Tinubu Too Weak, He Should Leave Presidential Ambition For Younger, Healthier Nigerians – Nollywood Veteran, Pete Edochie
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ebonyi Governor, Umahi, Deputy Win As Appeal Court Upholds Their Defection To APC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Protectors Of Islam, Not Protectors Of Lives — Aisha Yesufu Slams Arewa Twitter Over Silence On Terrorism, Banditry
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Confusion As Residents Discover Second Bomb In Kaduna Community Within 24 Hours
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad