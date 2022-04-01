Police Arrest Benue-bound Man With 122 Anti-aircraft Ammunition, Others In Borno

The police in Borno have arrested one Clement Asuk with 122 Anti-aircraft ammunition and 222 of 7.62mm of life ammunition in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Asuk is said to be an indigene of Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State.



He was arrested at a motor park in Maiduguri while on his way to Benue State.

The Borno State police commissioner, CP Abdu Umar, who was represented by the Command Public Relation Officer (PPRO), ASP Sani Kamilu Muhammad, paraded the suspect alongside others at police headquarters in Maiduguri, on Friday.

The spokesperson said, “On 30 March 2022 at 07 22 hours, a credible Intelligence and surveillance team of the command who were on morning patrol arrested one Clement Asuk of Akamkpe LGA of Cross Rivers State at Kano Motor Park with the following exhibit including 126 Anti Air-Craft Ammunition, 222 of 7.62mm of life ammunition, 517 of 7.62mm by 51 life ammunition, 7.62mm by 39 life ammunition, 2 empty magazines of Ak-47, 4 RPG Prepare Lent and 1 Hand Grenade.

“Other exhibits are Application Form of Nigeria Navy, 3 Tooth Piece, 2 Small Carton of Fish, 1 Anti-Aircraft Ammunition Belt, 3 Pg – 7pm preparelent, One wristwatch, 5 rings, 3 cowries, One Infinix phone, one charger, the sum of ₦15,250 Nigerian currency, one note of 10,000 Korea currency, One (pair of) trousers, one shirt, one towel, one pair of boxers, thread, One Action Better, Two Akapaka Batteries, One Selma (Mei Zaaki), 3 Gold Circles, Two Keys, One Toothbrush, One Meinnah 120 Drugs and Cham, 2 Vaseline Blueseal.”

He said the matter was still under investigation to determine the past atrocities of the suspect.





