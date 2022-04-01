Ramadan: Saudi Arabia Sights Crescent Moon As Nigerians Await Sultan’s Proclamation

The Saudi Arabia Supreme Court has announced that this year’s Ramadan fasting will commence on Saturday in the Kingdom after sighting the crescent moon.

Nigerians will, however, have to wait for an official announcement from the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar.



The Sultan had urged Muslims across the country to look out this year’s Ramadan after sunset on Friday April 1, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1443 AH.

The Director of Administration of the NSCIA, Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, said, “If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence would declare Saturday, 2nd April as the first day of Ramadan 1443 AH. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Sunday, 3rd April, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1443 AH.”

Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad on Friday tweeted, “The Crescent of Ramadan 1443/2022 is seen in multiple locations in Saudi Arabia; subsequently, 1st Ramadan 1443 will be on Saturday, 2nd April 2022.”

This will be the first year since 2019 that Ramadan in Saudi Arabia will be observed without coronavirus restrictions.



