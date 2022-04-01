Tension As Gunmen Set Ablaze Another Imo State Commissioner’s House

The attack reportedly happened on Thursday night.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 01, 2022

Some gunmen have razed the family house of the Imo State Commissioner for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Ford Ozumba, in Umuhu Okabia, Orsu Local Government Area of the state.
The attack reportedly happened on Thursday night.


This is coming barely one month after gunmen in their numbers razed the country home of the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor in the state.
The houses in the compound were allegedly burnt down by the gunmen without any resistance.
Reacting to the incident on Friday morning, the Commissioner said there was no casualty because none of his relatives was in the house at the time of the attack.
He said, “We were all in Owerri only to learn this morning that my family house had been burnt down. I was told that the attackers wreaked the havoc in the cover of darkness. They threw petrol bomb into the compound.”
In June, 2021, hoodlums also razed the country home of Imo Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Declan Emelumba in the Oru East Local Government Area of the state.

