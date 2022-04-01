Train Bombing: Kaduna Government Receives Over 100 Pieces Of Luggage Of Abducted, Displaced Passengers

The Kaduna State Government has received luggage, valuables and other belongings of some passengers who were on the Abuja-Kaduna train which was attacked by terrorists on Monday evening, March 28.

The items, according to the state government, were handed over to the state security operatives, who gathered them from the scene of the attack.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai

In a statement, Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said

Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the military for the careful handling and documentation of the items, comprising over 100 pieces of luggage, valuables, gadgets and personal effects.

“Nine persons had already collected their items after presenting proof at the point of recovery by the military.”

“The remaining belongings, received with a detailed inventory, will be carefully stored. A system for the receipt of claims will be communicated to the public subsequently,” he said.

In his last update on the incident, Aruwan said several passengers were unaccounted for, while eight persons died from the attack.

The incident sent a wave of shock across the nation.



