Train Bombing: Kaduna Government Receives Over 100 Pieces Of Luggage Of Abducted, Displaced Passengers

The items, according to the state government, were handed over to the state security operatives, who gathered them from the scene of the attack.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 01, 2022

The Kaduna State Government has received luggage, valuables and other belongings of some passengers who were on the Abuja-Kaduna train which was attacked by terrorists on Monday evening, March 28.
The items, according to the state government, were handed over to the state security operatives, who gathered them from the scene of the attack.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai
In a statement, Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said
Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the military for the careful handling and documentation of the items, comprising over 100 pieces of luggage, valuables, gadgets and personal effects.
“Nine persons had already collected their items after presenting proof at the point of recovery by the military.”
“The remaining belongings, received with a detailed inventory, will be carefully stored. A system for the receipt of claims will be communicated to the public subsequently,” he said.
In his last update on the incident, Aruwan said several passengers were unaccounted for, while eight persons died from the attack.
The incident sent a wave of shock across the nation.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

International Russian Government Accuses Ukraine Of Launching Airstrike On Its Soil After Fuel Depot Bombed
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Will Smith Resigns From Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences Over Assault On Chris Rock At Oscars
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ramadan Starts Saturday In Nigeria – Sultan Of Sokoto Declares
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sports World Football Body, FIFA Releases Final Draw For Qatar 2022
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Journalism Nigerian Journalist With Guardian Newspaper In Hiding After Narrowly Escaping Abduction By Unknown Men
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Health Minister Lists Categories Of Nigerians Not Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Russian Government Accuses Ukraine Of Launching Airstrike On Its Soil After Fuel Depot Bombed
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Human Rights Group, CHRICED Condemns Attack On HEDA Chairman, Suraju's Home, Demands Probe
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
International Will Smith Resigns From Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences Over Assault On Chris Rock At Oscars
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ramadan Starts Saturday In Nigeria – Sultan Of Sokoto Declares
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sports World Football Body, FIFA Releases Final Draw For Qatar 2022
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Journalism Nigerian Journalist With Guardian Newspaper In Hiding After Narrowly Escaping Abduction By Unknown Men
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu’s Acclaimed Disciple, Simon Ekpa Behind Killings In South-East – IPOB
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad