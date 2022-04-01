UK Court Jails Adeyinka Grandson, ‘Yoruba Supremacist’, Over Attacks On Igbo, Fulani

Grandson, also known as Adeyinka Shoyemi, a UK-based Nigerian of Yoruba descent, is known for his social media attacks on people of Igbo extraction as well as criticism of the Hausa-Fulani.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 01, 2022

Adeyinka Grandson, president of the Young Yorubas for Freedom (YYF) secessionist group has been jailed for four and half years by a United Kingdom court over his social media posts against some ethnic groups in Nigeria.

Grandson, also known as Adeyinka Shoyemi, a UK-based Nigerian of Yoruba descent, is known for his social media attacks on people of Igbo extraction as well as criticism of the Hausa-Fulani.

He was first arrested by the Scotland Yard Counter Terrorism Command, and the Metropolitan Police under the approval of the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London in August 2019.

Scotland Yard Counter Terrorism Command had nabbed him for allegedly “stirring racial discrimination” against the Igbo and Fulani ethnic groups and also “encouraging terrorism”.

On several counts he had issued ‘quit notices’ to Igbo living in Yoruba land else they would face dire consequences.

Grandson is also known for making anti-Igbo and anti-Fulani speeches on his YouTube channel for which the UK authorities have consistently warned him before he was later arrested.

Items found on him during the arrest include, passport, two Google phones, one Apple MacBook laptop computer, one tablet, a hard drive and a draft copy of his new book were seized.

Following his arrest, the Scotland Yard Counter Terrorism Command grilled him for 9 hours, and his house was searched by the London Metropolitan Police following a warrant granted by the Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

He was on Thursday, March 31st, 2022 sentenced to four-and-a-half years’ imprisonment.

Grandson was found guilty on 30 November 2021 of eight counts of inciting racial hatred after a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

International Russian Government Accuses Ukraine Of Launching Airstrike On Its Soil After Fuel Depot Bombed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ramadan Starts Saturday In Nigeria – Sultan Of Sokoto Declares
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Sports World Football Body, FIFA Releases Final Draw For Qatar 2022
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Journalism Nigerian Journalist With Guardian Newspaper In Hiding After Narrowly Escaping Abduction By Unknown Men
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE 2023: APC Governors, Others Unhappy With Buhari's Choice Of Adamu As Party Chairman, Plot To Reject Consensus Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: MTN Nigeria Chief Sales And Distribution Officer, Adekunle Adebiyi, Resigns Over Sexual Harassment Allegations By Female Employees
0 Comments
4 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Russian Government Accuses Ukraine Of Launching Airstrike On Its Soil After Fuel Depot Bombed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ramadan Starts Saturday In Nigeria – Sultan Of Sokoto Declares
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu’s Acclaimed Disciple, Simon Ekpa Behind Killings In South-East – IPOB
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
Sports World Football Body, FIFA Releases Final Draw For Qatar 2022
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Journalism Nigerian Journalist With Guardian Newspaper In Hiding After Narrowly Escaping Abduction By Unknown Men
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE 2023: APC Governors, Others Unhappy With Buhari's Choice Of Adamu As Party Chairman, Plot To Reject Consensus Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why Boko Haram, ISWAP, Bandits Will Terrorise Nigerians Beyond 2023— Report
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Soccer FIFA Hasn’t Banned MKO Abiola Stadium, Don't Write Off Super Eagles – Nigerian Football Federation
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Youths, Community Kick Against Uncompleted Road Listed By Delta State Agency, DESOPADEC As Achievements
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Man Laments After Government Agency, NIPOST Misplaced iPhone Sent To Him From US
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Alleged Defilement: Embattled Actor, Baba Ijesha Closes Defence As Court Adjourns To June 6
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam Ramadan: Saudi Arabia Sights Crescent Moon As Nigerians Await Sultan’s Proclamation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad