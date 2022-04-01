World Football Body, FIFA Releases Final Draw For Qatar 2022

The World Cup takes place between 21 November and 18 December in Qatar, with the hosts playing Ecuador in the tournament’s opening game.

by saharareporters, new york Apr 01, 2022

African side Cameroon have been drawn against Brazil and Senegal against the Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup draw held in Qatar on Friday by FIFA.
Cameroon will play in Group G along with Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia, while Senegal are in Group A along with Qatar, Netherlands and Ecuador.

In Group D, defending champions, France will face Denmark, Tunisia and either UAE/Australia/Peru.
Spain and Germany will face each other in Group E along with Japan and either Costa Rica/New Zealand.
Ghana, will play in Group H along with Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.
Another African side, Morocco will lock horns with Belgium, Croatia and Canada in Group F.
The World Cup takes place between 21 November and 18 December in Qatar, with the hosts playing Ecuador in the tournament’s opening game.
See the full draw below;

Group A

  • Qatar
  • Senegal
  • Netherlands
  • Ecuador


Group B

  • England
  • USA
  • Iran
  • Wales/Scotland/Ukraine


Group C

  • Argentina
  • Mexico
  • Poland
  • Saudi Arabia


Group D

  • France
  • Denmark
  • Tunisia
  • UAE/Australia/Peru


Group E

  • Spain
  • Germany
  • Japan
  • Costa Rica/New Zealand


Group F

  • Belgium
  • Croatia
  • Morocco
  • Canada


Group G

  • Brazil
  • Switzerland
  • Serbia
  • Cameroon


Group H

  • Portugal
  • Uruguay
  • South Korea
  • Ghana
     
 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion The Immoral Doctors’ Strike
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion Time To Scrap Information Ministry
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion As Governor Obi Embarks On Auto Bonanza And Bribery, Anambra Courts And University Groan Over Lack Of Funds And Government Neglect
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion When Africa’s Sun Unveils Drug Smuggling!
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Sports Nigerian Protesters Force Sotheby’s To Shelve Planned Sale Of Stolen Benin Ivory Mask
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Sports Wealthy Nigerians, Pastors Spend $225 Million On Private Jets-Nigeria2Day
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Russian Government Accuses Ukraine Of Launching Airstrike On Its Soil After Fuel Depot Bombed
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Human Rights Group, CHRICED Condemns Attack On HEDA Chairman, Suraju's Home, Demands Probe
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
International Will Smith Resigns From Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences Over Assault On Chris Rock At Oscars
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ramadan Starts Saturday In Nigeria – Sultan Of Sokoto Declares
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Journalism Nigerian Journalist With Guardian Newspaper In Hiding After Narrowly Escaping Abduction By Unknown Men
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu’s Acclaimed Disciple, Simon Ekpa Behind Killings In South-East – IPOB
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Train Bombing: Kaduna Government Receives Over 100 Pieces Of Luggage Of Abducted, Displaced Passengers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad