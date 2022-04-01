World Football Body, FIFA Releases Final Draw For Qatar 2022

African side Cameroon have been drawn against Brazil and Senegal against the Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup draw held in Qatar on Friday by FIFA.

Cameroon will play in Group G along with Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia, while Senegal are in Group A along with Qatar, Netherlands and Ecuador.

In Group D, defending champions, France will face Denmark, Tunisia and either UAE/Australia/Peru.

Spain and Germany will face each other in Group E along with Japan and either Costa Rica/New Zealand.

Ghana, will play in Group H along with Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.

Another African side, Morocco will lock horns with Belgium, Croatia and Canada in Group F.

The World Cup takes place between 21 November and 18 December in Qatar, with the hosts playing Ecuador in the tournament’s opening game.

See the full draw below;



Group A

Qatar

Senegal

Netherlands

Ecuador



Group B

England

USA

Iran

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine



Group C

Argentina

Mexico

Poland

Saudi Arabia



Group D

France

Denmark

Tunisia

UAE/Australia/Peru



Group E

Spain

Germany

Japan

Costa Rica/New Zealand



Group F

Belgium

Croatia

Morocco

Canada



Group G

Brazil

Switzerland

Serbia

Cameroon



Group H