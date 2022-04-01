You Only Flex Muscles On Issues About Islamic Religion, Women, Never About Massive Rots In Northern Nigeria — Journalist, Kadaria Ahmed Lambasts Arewa Twitter

Kadaria Ahmed, a Nigerian journalist of northern extraction has lambasted Arewa Twitter loyalists for their alleged hypocrisy and silence over issues affecting the North.



Arewa Twitter is a community of predominantly male Muslim Northerners on the micro-blogging site, who are largely regarded as fanatics, chauvinists and misogynists.

In a Twitter thread, Ahmed noted that the Arewa Twitter loyalists have refused to speak against the burning issues in the North when about 13 million Northern children are roaming the streets without food and shelter while insecurity remains prevalent in the area.



Ahmed who called out the loyalists stated that they have no courage to confront inequities in society but have the effrontery to challenge the belief of other people, particularly women.



She further pointed out that little brides with Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) have crowded the hospitals in need of surgery.



Ahmed also stated that there were lots of young men lacking both formal and informal education, and skills roaming the streets hopelessly.



Her tweet reads, “Today is a busy day so I don’t have time to respond to individual nonsense but here is a collective one for those morons on #Arewatwitter.



“13 million of our children are roaming the streets, hungry, without shelter &subject to all sorts of abuse. Our hospitals are full of Little girls with VVF needing surgery because grown-ass men insist they have the right to ‘marry them’.



“Don’t let me start on the young men with no skills no education whose situation is so hopeless they are finding succor in drugs.



“We should all be hiding our heads in shame but you are here making noise & dayake jahilcin na da yawa you even question other people’s faith as if you are Allah! Subhanallah. Matsorata! If it is to face women you are in front, but zero courage to confront inequities in your society! Shameless people!”



The Arewa Twitter loyalists had attacked Ahmed for her opinion on a tweet by @Kawtharrrr_ tweet querying the rationale behind asking for permission to leave the house as an adult.



The tweet which generated outrage reads, “I don't think seeking ‘permission’ from one's husband before going out makes any sense. Informing your spouse that you're going out should be enough. Of course with info about the place and time and with whom, for safety reasons."



Subsequently, Kawtharrrr_ took to her Instagram story to announce that she'll be taking some time off the two social media channels as she claimed she was bullied by some people over her tweet. The bullying, she said had taken a toll on her mental health.



She wrote, “I'm experiencing bullying like no other on Twitter and IG (because a blog thought it was okay to make a screenshot of my tweet and post it on their IG for their rather violent and aggressive audience to see). I will be off Twitter and IG for now because all that has happened has taken a toll on my mental health. If you have to reach me, please send me a WhatsApp message or email me.”



Reacting in a post, Ahmed said: “They have energy to bully a young girl but can’t find the energy to stand up all the other things that are truly wrong like theft of public resources &bad governance. The misogyny is top notch &they are too daft to make the connection between that & our dire situation.”

