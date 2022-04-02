Bandits Attack President Buhari’s Home State, Kill Five Persons

At least five persons have been killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Yantumaki, Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Danmusa, which is on the boundary of Rugu Forest, is one of the main hideouts for gunmen commonly referred to as bandits.



Residents said the bandits stormed the community on Friday and operated for many hours.

It was learnt that on arrival at the village on motorcycles, the gunmen started shooting indiscriminately, resulting to the death of three traders and two children.

The bandits also abducted traders and customers and escaped with them into the forest.

Katsina, despite being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.

Over 700 people have been reportedly killed by the gunmen in Jibia, Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana local government areas of the state in the last five months.

On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

They were released about a week later.

Also on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta Village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state were abducted but rescued shortly after.



