BREAKING: Police Arrest Political Thugs Working For Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello In Abuja

Some of them were arrested in vehicles branded with the logo of the APC presidential candidate and currently being detained at the Central police station.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 02, 2022

Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and supporters of  Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State were on Saturday arrested by the police after guns and ammunition were found on them.
Some of them were arrested in vehicles branded with the logo of the APC presidential candidate and currently being detained at the Central police station. 


Bello had on Saturday officially declared his decision to run for the presidency on Saturday at the Eagle Square in Abuja.
He is expected to complete his second term in office as governor in 2024.
Bello was first elected governor in 2015 but assumed office on January 27, 2016. He began his second term in office on January 27, 2020.
Before now, supporters of the governor had been going round the country soliciting support for his presidential ambition.
He hails from the North-central zone as the new National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.
More details later 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

International Russian Government Accuses Ukraine Of Launching Airstrike On Its Soil After Fuel Depot Bombed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive DOCUMENT: How Sokoto Governor Tambuwal, Aides Stole, Diverted N189 Billion From State Accounts Within 6 Years
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police UPDATED: Police Service Commission Suspends Alleged Cocaine-Dealing Cop, Abba Kyari's Men, Directs Police Inspector-General To Suspend Two Inspectors
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Insecurity Motorists Stranded As Truck Drivers Block Kaduna-Abuja HighwayMotorists Stranded As Truck Drivers Block Kaduna-Abuja Highway
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: Story Behind How Buhari’s Minister, Malami, Media Guru, Obaigbena, Other Cabal Members Are Pushing Central Bank Governor, Emefiele’s Presidential Bid
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Kill Two Nigerian Soldiers Along Notorious Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, Injure Many Others
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Russian Government Accuses Ukraine Of Launching Airstrike On Its Soil After Fuel Depot Bombed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News UK Court Jails Adeyinka Grandson, ‘Yoruba Supremacist’, Over Attacks On Igbo, Fulani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive DOCUMENT: How Sokoto Governor Tambuwal, Aides Stole, Diverted N189 Billion From State Accounts Within 6 Years
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Hausa Vigilantes Killing, Slaughtering Fulani Herdsmen As Bandits --Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Motorists Stranded As Truck Drivers Block Kaduna-Abuja HighwayMotorists Stranded As Truck Drivers Block Kaduna-Abuja Highway
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Lawyers Prepare Legal Action Against Buhari-led Government For Re-arresting Enslaved 21-year-old Girl, Glory Okolie, Weeks After Release From Suleja Prison
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Kill Two Nigerian Soldiers Along Notorious Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, Injure Many Others
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad