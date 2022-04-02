Military Cannons Kill 50 Terrorists in Zamfara, 33 in Kaduna as NAF Jets Eliminate ISWAP Terrorists in Borno

In the Northeast, and after days of intelligence gathering, a 'spy operative' of the Nigerian military told PRNigeria that they discovered that terrorists’ activities in the Tumbuns near Bukar Meram and Kollaram had heightened.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 02, 2022

In simultaneous airstrikes, fighter jets of the Nigerian Air Force have eliminated over a hundred terrorists at Sangeko Forest in Zamfara, New Kusawa in Kaduna and Tumbuns in Borno State, PRNigeria reports.

 

In the Northeast, and after days of intelligence gathering, a 'spy operative' of the Nigerian military told PRNigeria that they discovered that terrorists’ activities in the Tumbuns near Bukar Meram and Kollaram had heightened.

According to the operative, insurgents had converted the location into an important rendezvous point for ISWAP fighters.

 

He said, "Further intelligence revealed that large stockpile of weapons was concealed in the two locations in anticipation of terrorists’ offensive operations.

 

"Subsequently, NAF aircraft were authorized to attack the locations. In coordination with other platforms, bombs and rockets were simultaneously dropped on the targets, while surviving and fleeing terrorists were mobbed up."

 

In the same vein, PRNigeria learnt that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji carried out 'aggressive bombardments' when one of its fighter jets sighted over 50 terrorists on motorcycles at Sangeko Forest, in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

 

The terrorists, upon sighting the aircraft immediately dispersed in confusion, a military intelligence told PRNigeria, in a phone chat.

 

He said, "It was however too late as the fighter jets took decisive turns in engaging the terrorists with cannons in successive passes, leading to the decimation of the miscreants and destruction of their motorcycles."

 

As for the military operation in Kaduna State, PRNigeria's investigation showed that an overnight ISR was first conducted between 30 and 31 March 2022, at Kusasu.

 

The ISR however, revealed four motorcycles departing the location to a slightly forested area Southwards of Kusasu.

 

Since the coordinates tallied with previous intelligence earlier received that the location is a hibernating point for terrorists, a NAF aircraft was scrambled, PRNigeria further learnt.

 

After the impact of the strikes, about 33 terrorists’ bodies were counted, while others dispersed in various directions.

 

NAF Spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the three operations.

 

He, however, said the objective of the simultaneous kinetic air operations was ramping up the pressure on terrorists’ elements in the North-East and North-West, with a view to ensuring that relative peace is achieved.

 


Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Motorists Stranded As Truck Drivers Block Kaduna-Abuja HighwayMotorists Stranded As Truck Drivers Block Kaduna-Abuja Highway
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Kill Two Nigerian Soldiers Along Notorious Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, Injure Many Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack President Buhari’s Home State, Kill Five Persons
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity My Government Won’t Stop Negotiating With Bandits, Zamfara Governor Says
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Nobody Can Arrest Me, I’m Doing God’s Work, Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Mocks Nigerian Soldiers In New Video
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Minister’s Brother In Kano
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Russian Government Accuses Ukraine Of Launching Airstrike On Its Soil After Fuel Depot Bombed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive DOCUMENT: How Sokoto Governor Tambuwal, Aides Stole, Diverted N189 Billion From State Accounts Within 6 Years
0 Comments
25 Minutes Ago
News UK Court Jails Adeyinka Grandson, ‘Yoruba Supremacist’, Over Attacks On Igbo, Fulani
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Motorists Stranded As Truck Drivers Block Kaduna-Abuja HighwayMotorists Stranded As Truck Drivers Block Kaduna-Abuja Highway
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Lawyers Prepare Legal Action Against Buhari-led Government For Re-arresting Enslaved 21-year-old Girl, Glory Okolie, Weeks After Release From Suleja Prison
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Political Thugs Working For Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Kill Two Nigerian Soldiers Along Notorious Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, Injure Many Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Hausa Vigilantes Killing, Slaughtering Fulani Herdsmen As Bandits --Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Lawless Policemen In Nasarawa Arrest Man For ‘Dyeing Hair’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Rejects Aso Rock Cabal’s Conditions For Getting APC Automatic Presidential Ticket, Accused Of Being Deceitful
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Soyinka Knocks President Buhari Over Failure To Find Bola Ige's Killers, Slams APC For Appointing Prime Suspect, Omisore, As Party Secretary
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Why Lagos Council Boss, Egunjobi, Is Not Qualified To Be Otun Of Egba Land --Concerned Residents
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad