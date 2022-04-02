Motorists Stranded As Truck Drivers Block Kaduna-Abuja HighwayMotorists Stranded As Truck Drivers Block Kaduna-Abuja Highway

Thousands of motorists have been trapped for hours as drivers of articulated vehicles block both lanes of the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday.



“Trailer drivers have blocked the Kaduna Abuja road now.Many motorists are stranded.For whatever reason they did that,it’s wrong,knowing fully the danger of amassing people in one place around Sabon Gayan,” Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, said.

Bandits have been terrorising residents of Kaduna State since last week, as they first launched an attack on Kagoro community on Sunday, killing over 30, burnt houses, kidnapped scores.

They migrated to Giwa Local Government Area of the state, attacked nine villages, killed over 50, burnt houses, a church and kidnapped scores of residents.

In less than 24 hours, they unleashed mayhem at Kaduna International Airport, killed a security guard, and delayed aircraft from taking off.

In a dramatic turn of events, they attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train with over 300 passengers on board.

On Thursday, the gunmen launched an attack on the Kaduna-Abuja Road, restricting movement of commuters.

This is coming few hours after an attack on Yankara-Tsafe Roads in the axis



