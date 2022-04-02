Ukraine War: Russia Ends Space Cooperation With United States, Europe

Russia has said it will end cooperation on the International Space station with America’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and European Space Agency.

Head of the country’s space agency ROSCOSMOS, Dimitry Rogozin, revealed this on social media, Daily Mail reports.

He said Russia will no longer work with NASA or the European Space Agency on the satellite and will submit a timetable for completion of current projects to the Kremlin.

The move was said to be a direct response to sanctions placed on the country as it continues to invade neighbouring Ukraine.

Recall that despite sanctions slammed on Russia by the U.S and its allies, the country brought America’s astronaut, Mark Vande Hei back home from space.

Russia’s gesture has put fears to rest that the country threatened to leave Vande Hei, who has been living on the International Space station since April 2021 stranded in space.



