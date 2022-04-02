Why Lagos Council Boss, Egunjobi, Is Not Qualified To Be Otun Of Egba Land --Concerned Residents

Some concerned stakeholders in Egbaland, Ogun State, have raised the alarm over ‘dubious’ activities of the Chairman of Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State, Alhaji Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi, to become the Otun of Egbaland.

SaharaReporters gathered that the chieftaincy title in question was the next in rank to Balogun of Egba, the most senior among war chiefs in Egbaland, a historic city replete with the history of wars.

Traditionally, Otun is exclusive to men from any of the three communities that make up Oke-Ona, namely Ilugun, Ikereku and Ikija under the rulership of Osile.

The chieftaincy title is rotated among the three areas.

For the titleholder to emerge, the Ogboni Fraternity in the area is entitled to produce the Otun and its Olorogun counterpart – and six principal officers called Iwarefa in traditional parlance must unanimously decide on a candidate and present the person to Osile, who in turn would forward the high chief designate’s name to Alaake and the state government for ratification.

The Iwarefas would conduct the election in the full view of local government officials.

It, however, fell on Ikija to produce the next Otun after the late Dr Moses Majekodunmi, who was from Ikereku passed on.

In a statement on Friday, the concerned stakeholders said Egunjobi was not from Ikija but Ilugun.

The statement read, “While we hope that authorities involved in the selection of the chieftaincy title will exercise due diligence and be above board, we feel it is necessary to throw light on Egunjobi, a poorly educated person and an impostor.

“Facts about Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi: His late father was from Ilugun while his late mother hailed from Saki in Oyo State. Contrary to his claim, his father was not the late Balogun of Egba, Chief Ayinla Adedeji Egunjobi. The late Egba Chief was his late father’s half-brother from the same father. He has no relationship whatsoever with Ikija.

“Egunjobi was first elected Agege Local Government chairman in 2017. Before then he never worked anywhere in his life nor worked on his own. If he claims otherwise, let him supply the Egba traditional council the addresses and names of his previous employers.

“He was living off his late mother who was a petty fish seller at Agege market even as a married man with kids. Years into his first time in office, his late mother was selling water at the family house in Isale-Oja area of Agege.

“His claim to be a graduate is suspicious given that he used his O/Level result as his highest qualification to contest for the council chairmanship poll even at the last election..This can be verified at Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission office.(LASIEC).

“A political son of the incumbent Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudasiru Obasa, his emergence as the council chairman was wholly due to his godfather who currently has Agege under his control. He has corruptly enriched himself with Agege money and is using his loot to curry favour with the traditional institution and loafers in Abeokuta. Doing borehole projects here and there, gifting cars , cash and others to some chiefs in order to buy them to his side while Agege people are suffering bad governance under his chairmanship.

“He is at war with the Olu of Agege, Oba Kamila Isiba whom he vows to remove from the stool with the backing of his political godfather. He is a psychopath, a womaniser, power intoxicated serial liar, who can lie for Africa.

“Flowing from the above facts, there is no gainsaying that Egunjobi is not qualified to be the Otun of Egba and would be a bad fit for the exalted high chieftaincy title. His claim to having a degree must be verified and ascertained.”

