Abductors Of Abuja Monarch Ask Family Members To Sell His House To Raise N20Million Ransom

Some kidnappers invaded the palace of the monarch last Wednesday night and took him to an unknown location.

by saharareporters, new york Apr 03, 2022

Abductors of the traditional ruler of Bukpe community in the Kwali area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) HRH Alhaji Hassan Shamidozhi, have directed family members to sell his house to raise the N20 million ransom they are demanding.
 
A family member of the traditional ruler said the kidnappers have vowed not to release him until they get N20 million, Daily Trust reports.
 
"In fact, even on Saturday, morning, they called and directed the family to go and sell his house so that they can raise N20m ransom for them,” he said.
 
“One of the family members that they were communicating with told them that even the house the chief is residing in is not worth N5 million.”

According to him, the leader of the kidnappers threatened to keep the monarch in their custody even if it takes a year to raise the N20 million demanded as ransom.

