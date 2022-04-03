Again, Fire Guts Market In Lagos

The cause of the fire incident, which started around 3am, couldn’t be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 03, 2022

Goods and property worth millions of naira have been destroyed in an inferno early on Sunday, which gutted a plank market at Odo Eran Bus Stop, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos.
Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Adeseye Margaret, confirmed the incident in a statement.
She said, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently battling an inferno at a Plank Market, Odo Eran Bus Stop Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos.
“The incident which was alerted through the State’s Command and Control portal at 03:37 Sunday wee hours, saw the Ikeja and Alausa Fire stations responding with backup from other emergency responders due to the intensity and nature of the combustible materials involved in the fire.
“Firefighting operations still ongoing without any reported injury or death case this far.
“The agency is however assuring the public that the strategy being deployed to control the burning rage with copious water and chemical foam compound would not allow it to affect any nearby property or life.
“Although the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as officials of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and others remain on top of the situation and will provide necessary updates as situation demands.”
The incident comes a few days after fire broke out at the popular Apongbon market in Lagos Island.

