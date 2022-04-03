Anambra Governor, Soludo Asks Buhari-led Government To Speed Up Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Or Release IPOB Leader From Detention

The IPOB leader was granted bail by Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja in April 2017 after Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe and two others agreed to be his sureties with each of them staking N100 million worth of Abuja properties as security for the bail.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 03, 2022

The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has asked the Nigerian government to handle the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) with speed or release him from detention.
The IPOB leader was granted bail by Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja in April 2017 after Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe and two others agreed to be his sureties with each of them staking N100 million worth of Abuja properties as security for the bail.

Former Central Bank Governor, Charles Soludo
But in September of that same year, soldiers invaded Kanu’s home in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, the Abia state capital, forcing him to flee the country, first to Israel, and later to the United Kingdom.
In June 2021, the IPOB leader was re-arrested in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria to face charges of treason.
Speaking during a one-day Peacebuilding and Security Dialogue held in Awka on Saturday, Soludo said an expeditious release of Kanu would cushion the insecurity impasse in the South-East.
The governor pointed out that justice delayed is justice denied.
He said the state government would open rehabilitation centres for those who dropped their arms and set up a truth and reconciliation panel to investigate and placate those who lost their lives and property in the course of the violence.
Soludo said he was ready for total engagement with all parties, including the aggrieved, in the quest for peace.
He called on all genuine agitators to drop their arms and leave the forest while warning criminal elements taking advantage of the situation to torment the people to withdraw or face the full force of the law.
“We will engage with the good, the bad and the ugly. We will not discriminate against anybody.
“We need more engagement than force in solving the problems, we need peace and security in our land to make progress, we can’t continue to cut our nose to spite our face.
“All churches should announce the Monday prayers. They will also signal the end of Monday sit-at-home order that had lingered for months,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

International Russian Government Accuses Ukraine Of Launching Airstrike On Its Soil After Fuel Depot Bombed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Bin Hussein Renounces His Title, Gives Reason
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Opinion Unknown Gunmen Attack Nigerian Road Safety Agency, FRSC Officials In Anambra, Kill Two
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abductors Of Abuja Monarch Ask Family Members To Sell His House To Raise N20Million Ransom
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Nearly 300 Civilians Found In Mass Graves Near Kyiv, Ukraine Officials Lament 'Deliberate Massacre' By Russia
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
United States of America Police Say 6 killed, 10 Injured In US Mass Shooting
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Russian Government Accuses Ukraine Of Launching Airstrike On Its Soil After Fuel Depot Bombed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Bin Hussein Renounces His Title, Gives Reason
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
News HEDA Gives Lagos Lawmakers 7-day Ultimatum To Repeal Car Parking Authority Law
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Celebrating Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma: 1966-2021 By Chido Onumah
0 Comments
34 Minutes Ago
Opinion The Limitation Of Sophistry By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Disengaged Nigerian Policeman, With Amputated Leg, Spinal Cord Injury Cries For Help As Government Evicts Him From Home
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Hushpuppi: US Court Picks Date For Disgraced ‘Super Cop’, Abba Kyari’s Fraud Trial Amid Extradition Uncertainties
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Unknown Gunmen Attack Nigerian Road Safety Agency, FRSC Officials In Anambra, Kill Two
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Everyone Says Putin Is Mad But He's Fighting For Christian Values, Against Same-sex Marriage—Ukraine-based Nigerian Cleric
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Newly Recruited Officers Of Nigerian Anti-Narcotics Agency, NDLEA Owed 7 Months' Salary Arrears, Now Rely On Bribes From Suspects' Families
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abductors Of Abuja Monarch Ask Family Members To Sell His House To Raise N20Million Ransom
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Ogoni Peoples Movement, MOSOP Asks Buhari Government To Review 1995 Execution Of Ken Saro-Wiwa, 8 Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad