Anti-graft Agency, EFCC, Arrests Cubana Chief Priest Over Alleged Money Laundering, Tax Fraud

He was arrested at the Lagos Airport on Thursday, but anti-graft officials hushed the development amidst pressure from his associates and family, who said the matter could complicate conditions for others likely connected to the alleged racket.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 03, 2022

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested Nigerian socialite, Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chief Priest, on charges bordering on money laundering and tax fraud, Peoples Gazette reports.
He was arrested at the Lagos Airport on Thursday, but anti-graft officials hushed the development amidst pressure from his associates and family, who said the matter could complicate conditions for others likely connected to the alleged racket.


Okechukwu’s arrest has made it impossible for him to return birthday greetings from his nearly four million Instagram followers, with only his wife being permitted to see him in custody.
“The matter is still under investigation,”  Peoples Gazette quoted a source as saying.
His arrest came weeks after he called on the anti-graft agency to free Obinna Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana, adding that Igbos were used to the EFCC treatment.
EFCC had also arrested Obi Cubana over allegations of money laundering and tax fraud.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

International Russian Government Accuses Ukraine Of Launching Airstrike On Its Soil After Fuel Depot Bombed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Army Threatens Woman Who Exposed How Soldiers Tortured Man To Death, Forced Him To Eat Own Vomit In Osun Barracks
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Should Personally Lead Peace Talks With Us To End Insecurity —Bandit Leader Says In Video
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Peoples Democratic Party Suspends Chris Uba, Linus Ukachukwu Over Anti-Party Activities, Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Rejects Aso Rock Cabal’s Conditions For Getting APC Automatic Presidential Ticket, Accused Of Being Deceitful
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Suspends Emirates Airlines’ Flights To Lagos To Pay Back UAE’s Refusal To Grant Air Peace’s Flights
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Russian Government Accuses Ukraine Of Launching Airstrike On Its Soil After Fuel Depot Bombed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News FLASHBACK: God Will Punish Buhari If Nigeria Isn't Returned To State He Met It With No Banditry— Suspended Abuja Chief Imam, Sheikh Khalid
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
News Buhari Regime Killing Nigerians And Asking 'Are You Dead Now?'—Sowore
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Anambra Governor, Soludo Asks Buhari-led Government To Speed Up Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Or Release IPOB Leader From Detention
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News How Transportation Minister, Amaechi, Deceived President Buhari, Procured Low Quality Locomotive Coaches For Use In Nigeria --APC Chieftain
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Kaduna Train Attack: Nigerians Lambast Buhari Regime Over Suspension Of Abuja Chief Imam For Criticising President
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Threatens Woman Who Exposed How Soldiers Tortured Man To Death, Forced Him To Eat Own Vomit In Osun Barracks
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: God Has Not Told Me There Will Be Election In 2023 —Pastor Adeboye
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Abuja Chief Imam Suspended For Criticising Buhari Over Kaduna Train Bombing Breaks Silence
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Again, Fire Guts Market In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News UK Court Jails Adeyinka Grandson, ‘Yoruba Supremacist’, Over Attacks On Igbo, Fulani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News How Aso Rock Cabal Influenced Suspension Of Abuja Chief Imam, Sheikh Khalid, Who Criticised Buhari Over Kaduna Train Bombing
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad