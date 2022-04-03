Anti-graft Agency, EFCC, Arrests Cubana Chief Priest Over Alleged Money Laundering, Tax Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested Nigerian socialite, Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chief Priest, on charges bordering on money laundering and tax fraud, Peoples Gazette reports.

He was arrested at the Lagos Airport on Thursday, but anti-graft officials hushed the development amidst pressure from his associates and family, who said the matter could complicate conditions for others likely connected to the alleged racket.



Okechukwu’s arrest has made it impossible for him to return birthday greetings from his nearly four million Instagram followers, with only his wife being permitted to see him in custody.

“The matter is still under investigation,” Peoples Gazette quoted a source as saying.

His arrest came weeks after he called on the anti-graft agency to free Obinna Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana, adding that Igbos were used to the EFCC treatment.

EFCC had also arrested Obi Cubana over allegations of money laundering and tax fraud.



