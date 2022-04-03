Buhari Regime Killing Nigerians And Asking 'Are You Dead Now?'—Sowore

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has accused the Muhammadu Buhari-led government of “killing Nigerians, yet asking maybe they are dead”.

Sowore, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC), disclosed this while reacting to the tragic death of Dr. Chinelo Megafu.

Omoyele Sowore

Chinelo was among the passengers shot dead by terrorists as they travelled from Abuja to Kaduna on board an ill-fated commercial train on Monday.

She tweeted at about 09:43 p.m. on Monday when the news about the attacked train surfaced, notifying her followers that she had been shot in the train and asking for prayers.

“I’m on the train. I have been shot please pray for me,” she had tweeted.

While some Twitter users were empathising with the deceased, some members of the Buhari Media Centre (BMC) hurled vile comments at her, implying she was lying.

“Are you dead now?” one Abolore (@ysone2) asked mockingly.

@yinkus772003 wrote, “Your shot isn’t serious, otherwise you’ll be asking us to call the army, not pray for you.”

@Ishakaa joining others to mock Ms Megafu wrote, “You are shot and you can tweet. Please help us with the picture of your gunshot wounds.”

He went further to ask if she was travelling to Biafra through Kaduna.

Reacting, Sowore said, “One of the most despicable things that happened during the bombing and raiding of Kaduna bound train last week was the response to a medical doctor in distress, Dr. Chinelo Megafum, after she was shot on the train.

“She sent out a tweet stating that she’s been shot on the train and asked for prayers, but a group of mean spirited members of the infamous Buhari Media Centre 'BMC' trolled her consistently until she fell silent. One of them named 'Abolore' @ysone2 on Twitter asked, 'Are You Dead Now?' The answer is Yes, Doctor Chinelo died in agony while Abolore and other trolls mocked her and went to sleep afterwards.

“Several of those on the train including two labour leaders of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC Secretary General Comrade (Barr.) Musa-Lawal Ozigi as well as Chairman of the Kwara State branch Comrade Akin Akinsola were also killed in the attack and several other persons were kidnapped and are still in captivity.

“These Twitter trolls are a reflection of the wicked, insensitive & meanness of the Muhammadu Buhari regime, since coming on board as Nigeria’s President in 2015 the Buhari regime and its officials have been asking Nigerians after shooting, stabbing and impoverishing Nigerians the same question, over and over again, “Are You Dead Now?”

“When the regime massacred Shiites in Zaria, it turned around and asked Shiites, “Are You Dead Now?”. When they turned their guns, blazing, on IPOB members in Nigeria's South East, they asked them “Are You Dead Now?” When the Buhari regime killed peaceful “EndSARS" protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, the regime and its progenitors of hate turned around and mocked the dead and wounded, “Are You Dead Now?” they asked, the regime went further and asked, "if you are dead, show us your dead bodies."

“When they visited the home of Sunday Igboho, the renowned Yoruba agitator in the dead of the night, ransacked his compound and killed innocent civilians, they turned around and asked, “Are You Dead Now?”

“They’ve treated Nigerians with the same disdain by inflicting hunger, starvation, abandoning them to their fate during the COVID-19 pandemic, they've mismanaged the economy, killed the national currency-Naira, ensured that they are no longer generating electricity, made fuel scarce deliberately in order to force Nigerians to pay through their noses, they brought massive unemployment, doctors and nurses have fled in droves and the regime is still asking you, the people of Nigeria 'Are you Dead Now?'"



