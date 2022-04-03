How Aso Rock Cabal Influenced Suspension Of Abuja Chief Imam, Sheikh Khalid, Who Criticised Buhari Over Kaduna Train Bombing

The cabal comprising some members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s extended family and friends are the powers behind the throne.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 03, 2022

Some members of Aso Rock cabal have been accused of being behind the suspension of the Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Juma’at Mosque in Abuja, Sheikh Nurudden Khalid.
The cabal comprising some members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s extended family and friends are the powers behind the throne. 


The mosque’s steering committee had suspended Khalid for criticising President Buhari over the last Monday night’s attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.
The Imam, in his Friday sermon, had criticised Buhari for failure to visit Kaduna over the terrorist attack, saying mere condemnation wasn’t enough.
He argued that the President was in Kaduna for campaigns but refused to visit the state after the bomb attack on the passenger train.
Chairman of the Mosque Steering Committee, Senator Sai’du Dansadau, on Saturday said the Islamic cleric had been suspended for “inciting sermon on Friday, April 1, 2022”.
However, multiple sources told SaharaReporters that Khalid’s suspension was initiated by the Aso Rock cabal.
“Dansadau, a former senator and chairman of the Mosque Committee was influenced by some people in the Presidency to carry out the dirty job of suspending the imam.
“Same thing recently happened in Gombe, a minister in the Buhari’s government initiated the suspension of another Imam in the state because the imam called out the government on killings and poverty going on, no tolerance at all,” a source familiar with the incident told SaharaReporters.

