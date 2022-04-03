Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Bin Hussein Renounces His Title, Gives Reason

Prince Hamzah bin Hussein posted the announcement on his official Twitter account on Sunday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 03, 2022

An outspoken half-brother of Jordan’s king has relinquished his princely title.
Prince Hamzah bin Hussein posted the announcement on his official Twitter account on Sunday. 


He wrote that he was driven to the decision because his convictions cannot be reconciled with the “current approaches, policies and methods of our institutions.”
It was the latest chapter in an ongoing palace feud that saw the junior royal placed under house arrest a year ago, Al Jazeera reports.
He stopped short of directly criticising King Abdullah II and the ruling elites, as he had done in the past, but his tone signalled that the rift has not been mended, as the Royal Hashemite Court suggested in the past.
The Royal Hashemite Court made no immediate comment.
Abdullah and Hamzah are sons of King Hussein, who ruled Jordan for nearly a half-century before his death in 1999. Abdullah had appointed Hamzah as crown prince upon his succession but stripped him of the title in 2004.
The monarch had placed Hamzah under house arrest last April for his alleged plot to destabilise the Western-allied kingdom.
In a video statement at the time, Hamzah denied the allegations, saying he was being punished for speaking out against official corruption.
Last month, Hamzah apologised to his brother, according to a letter released by the Royal Hashemite Court at the time. Hamzah went on to express hope that “we can turn the page on this chapter in our country’s and our family’s history.” 
Analyst Amer Sabaileh said he expected Hamzah’s announcement to rekindle the royal rift that many in Jordan believed had been resolved with the prince’s apology.
Sabaileh noted that Hamzah had made the decision unilaterally and announced it on his personal Twitter account, rather than in consultation with the royal family.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

International Russian Government Accuses Ukraine Of Launching Airstrike On Its Soil After Fuel Depot Bombed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International Nearly 300 Civilians Found In Mass Graves Near Kyiv, Ukraine Officials Lament 'Deliberate Massacre' By Russia
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Nigeria’s UN Mission Embarrasses President Buhari
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
International President Buhari Leaves For India-Africa Summit
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
International President Buhari Set To Fly To Malta For CHOGM 2015
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Corruption Switzerland Government To Transfer A Further $300 Million In Abacha Loot To Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Russian Government Accuses Ukraine Of Launching Airstrike On Its Soil After Fuel Depot Bombed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Hushpuppi: US Court Picks Date For Disgraced ‘Super Cop’, Abba Kyari’s Fraud Trial Amid Extradition Uncertainties
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abductors Of Abuja Monarch Ask Family Members To Sell His House To Raise N20Million Ransom
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Celebrating Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma: 1966-2021 By Chido Onumah
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion The Limitation Of Sophistry By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News HEDA Gives Lagos Lawmakers 7-day Ultimatum To Repeal Car Parking Authority Law
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Disengaged Nigerian Policeman, With Amputated Leg, Spinal Cord Injury Cries For Help As Government Evicts Him From Home
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News UK Court Jails Adeyinka Grandson, ‘Yoruba Supremacist’, Over Attacks On Igbo, Fulani
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Unknown Gunmen Attack Nigerian Road Safety Agency, FRSC Officials In Anambra, Kill Two
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Everyone Says Putin Is Mad But He's Fighting For Christian Values, Against Same-sex Marriage—Ukraine-based Nigerian Cleric
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Newly Recruited Officers Of Nigerian Anti-Narcotics Agency, NDLEA Owed 7 Months' Salary Arrears, Now Rely On Bribes From Suspects' Families
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Ogoni Peoples Movement, MOSOP Asks Buhari Government To Review 1995 Execution Of Ken Saro-Wiwa, 8 Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad